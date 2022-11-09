High blood pressure

Anemia (low blood count)

Weak bones

Poor nutritional health

Nerve damage

High blood pressure – over time, this can put a strain on the small blood vessels in the kidneys and stop the kidneys from working properly

Diabetes – too much glucose in your blood can damage the tiny filters in the kidneys

High cholesterol – this can cause a build-up of fatty deposits in the blood vessels supplying your kidneys, which can make it harder for them to work properly

Kidney infections

Kidney inflammation

Polycystic kidney disease – an inherited condition where growths called cysts develop in the kidneys

Blockages in the flow of urine – for example, from kidney stones that keep coming back, or an enlarged prostate

Long-term, regular use of certain medicines – such as lithium and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs)



Nausea

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Fatigue and weakness

Sleep problems

Urinating more or less

Decreased mental sharpness

Muscle cramps

Swelling of feet and ankles

Dry, itchy skin

High blood pressure (hypertension) that's difficult to control

Shortness of breath, if fluid builds up in the lungs

Chest pain, if fluid builds up around the lining of the heart

Diabetes mellitus

High blood pressure

A family history of kidney disease

African-American and other ethnic minorities

Obesity

Smoking

Older age

Having protein in the urine

Having autoimmune diseases such as lupus

Blood tests: Kidney function tests look for the level of waste products, such as creatinine and urea, in your blood.

Urine tests: Analyzing a sample of your urine can reveal abnormalities that point to chronic kidney failure and help identify the cause of chronic kidney disease.

Imaging tests: Your doctor might use ultrasound to assess your kidneys' structure and size. Other imaging tests might be used in some cases.

Removing a sample of kidney tissue for testing: Your doctor might recommend a kidney biopsy, which involves removing a sample of kidney tissue. Kidney biopsy is often done with local anesthesia using a long, thin needle that's inserted through your skin and into your kidney. The biopsy sample is sent to a lab for testing to help determine what's causing your kidney problem.

Lifestyle changes to help you remain as healthy as possible

Medicine to control associated problems such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol

Dialysis – treatment to replicate some of the kidney's functions; this may be necessary in advanced CKD

Kidney transplant – this may also be necessary in advanced CKD

You'll also be advised to have regular check-ups to monitor your condition.

