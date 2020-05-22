Dave Shah: Young leader in the software development world, changing industry dynamics with his expertise

A young innovator with a passion for extreme sports who has become one of the top leaders in the software development industry in his early twenties, is what Dave Shah is for you. Reaching this stage in life however was not an easy task at all. It goes without saying that just as life can sometimes give you lemons, Shah also faced a number of challenges in his journey. But, what sets Shah apart from of these things is his constant desire to learn every day, overcome challenges & to find the path that would lead him to his goals. This is the philosophy that Shah follows. Shah is a young man of only 22 years of age & has still managed to make his name in the competitive industry of technology.

His journey towards entrepreneurship started when he was a sponsored kiteboarder, while still in high school. Through working closely with his sponsors, he developed a passion for brand marketing. He, specifically, was interested in enhancing brands’ digital experiences.

Before starting his present company called "Wve Labs", Shah first ventured at developing a food delivery app named "Crave on Campus". This platform was focused on catering to college students & the convenience around delivery from local eateries, while on the go. For that reason, Shah did not even develop a web-based platform. Soon the idea hit the right chords & it created a lot of traction amongst its target audience from across colleges in the country.

Today, Shah is the Co-founder & CEO of an end-to-end software development company called "Wve Labs". This company works to design, develop, and market software platforms for not only startups but also Fortune 500 companies. Their primary focus is mobile applications.

We will learn from Shah, today, how remote teams can prove to be beneficial for startups & growing businesses.

Create chemistry between your local & remote team: Shah believes that remote work is becoming increasingly prominent across many industries now. So he suggests that it is essential to create a united company culture between the local & remote teams. When goals are aligned through a common company culture, productivity is increased as both of the teams can provide their share of expertise in the business, which can create higher value for customers.

Be the genius to hire a genius: With the abundance of amazing talent around the world, Shah says that a smart entrepreneur is the one who knows who to hire. It is crucial to ensure that every new member of a team is contributing to a build a better team.

Innovation is everything: Shah asserts on the fact that it is the newer technologies, creative ideas & the plethora of innovations that you bring to a company that paves the way for more company growth. All of this can be made possible with the addition of remote teams within a company.

There are tons of other such intelligent strategies that Shah, himself, works on each day so that he can create an environment favorable for the teams that work for him & looks out for many other ways through which he can make his business scalable. Undoubtedly, there’s a lot that we can learn from people like Shah who are continuously seeking to reach their next milestone.

Website : https://wvelabs.com