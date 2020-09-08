Digital agency AmritsarOnline is helping businesses worldwide to bounce back

The world is getting smaller with every new innovation coming in the digital era. It has become a necessity for businesses to digitize themselves in order to survive the competition. Many conventional businesses that were reluctant to switch have already faced a sharp fall during the pandemic whereas their digital counterparts have managed to survive the blow.

Based in the city of Amritsar, Punjab, AmritsarOnline is a digital marketing and one of the best app development company that is providing state of the art web app development, mobile app development, and digital marketing services to businesses worldwide that are willing to digitize themselves. With its sales channels across more than 8 countries, AmritsarOnline is one of the fastest-growing digital agencies in North India.

“If websites and apps were burgers and wraps, we aim to be the next McDonalds where anyone can walk in for their digital requirements and get them done in the shortest possible turnaround time,” says Sahibpreet Singh (Founder, AmritsarOnline), who believes in developing standardizations and streamlined processes internally for the app development agency so that the services are provided at cost-effective prices and in quick turnaround time.

AmritsarOnline also works as an offshore web and mobile app development company for more than 80 clients across the globe and the number is burgeoning on regular basis; most of the resellers are UI/UX designing and digital marketing agencies across different time zones; thanks to their smooth communication channel. AmritsarOnline does all types of development including ERPs, CRMs, custom software, Shopify, WordPress, Magento, Mobile apps (both native and hybrid), and custom product development in all leading stacks. AmritsarOnline has also developed a number of apps and plugins for various Content Management Systems.

“Majority of the company’s business is via referrals which speaks for the quality of work itself,” says Sahibpreet in his ‘Josh Talk’.

To add on to the core strength of its business, the agency also helps eliminate the cut-throat competition for their clients by considering the latest trends and growth hacks in the client’s niche segments. AmritsarOnline has developed a lot of digital products for real estate, Impex, fintech, hospitality, and healthcare industry. “Even when someone is handling the creative part of any project in the onshore environment, we are always happy to suggest what might help as per the latest market trends,” says Sneha Chawla (Co-Founder, Creative Head).

The Digital Marketing wing of the company offers customized solutions as per the needs of the clients. “There is Digital Marketing beyond Search Engine hacks that actually work better,” says Gurpreet Singh (Chief Marketing Officer).

Supporting the cause

Named after the holy city of Amritsar, ‘AmritsarOnline’ was founded with a vision of reducing the rate of emigration of the city. AO began its journey as a freelance venture, gradually turning into a small software house and now turning into a global agency that provides employment and opportunities to more than 70 people from the city.

Amritsar has one of the highest emigration rates in the country, the major reason being the lack of opportunities for the skilled professionals which forces the youth to migrate overseas. Thus, AmritsarOnline bridges this gap by getting clients on-board from around the world and get the development done in Amritsar itself. This generates a sufficient concentration of workload to generate opportunities in the city and avoid brain drain.

The agency is trying its best to generate opportunities here so that professionals do not move out; at least not due to lack of opportunities. Sahibpreet in coherence with his team are working day and night to mark Amritsar on the world map as an IT hub and they hope to make a difference.