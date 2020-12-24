Emilia Dobreva - The gorgeous model that she is, now comes up with a fashion brand

Emilia Dobreva, has been on the modeling scene since long and has captivated the audience with her drop dead good looks. Having won numerous beauty pageants, this model has taken a step ahead and entered into the entrepreneurial world with her fashion brand 'My Dear Emi', which is going to set the fashion industry on fire, for sure. Emilia has been in the modelling scene ever since she was 12, having started her career in Japan and China. By the time she was 16, she was already an established model doing shows for NY Fashion Week, Paris Fashion Week, Milan Fashion Week, Dubai Fashion Week, and many more. She has been privileged to work with top names of the fashion and modeling industry like Jean Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Dolce&Gabbana, Blumarine, Roberto Cavali, Tony Ward, Michael Cinco, Amato, Rami Kadi and a host of other renowned personalities who have ruled the industry. She has been featured in almost all the top fashion magazines like L’officiel, Harper’s Bazaar, Cosmopolitan, Marie Clair, and The Queen. She has been a popular face on all leading magazines making her one of the top names in the game. Having tasted success and experienced stardom from close quarters it was time for her to take a step ahead and look out for more avenues, that's when she decided to launch her own clothing brand - 'My Dear Emi'. Her collections have been widely appreciated and are available to be seen on online platforms. Her brand has a vast collection of fashion wear for all occasions that are chic and classy. Being a top model she is well aware of the ongoing trends and she incorporates them into her designs very cleverly. All her clothing are designed to create an impact, for sure. So, what are you waiting for, get hold of your favourite piece of apparel from 'My Dear Emi', and set the fashion scene on fire.