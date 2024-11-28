Expect the best; experience better

1. Quintessentially is a leading lifestyle concierge in India and not just the world. What is your take ?

The Indian market understands the language of luxury and knows how to appreciate it. Attention to detail and taking care of everything for our patrons is something that matters and Quintessentially is very intentional about it. We are able to give them a true taste of luxury through our curated indulgences, lifestyle management and personalised privileges whole year round. We are globally known to offer unparalleled customer service and this makes us truly authentic in our offerings. Our unique network of over 140,000 global partners allows us to offer our members the most exceptional benefits across the most coveted dining establishments globally, sought after nightclubs and bars, global fashion houses, practical services and the world’s top events, be it accessing the most awaited international concerts, award functions, galas, celebrity meets and greet, backstage access or even the most glamorous after parties.

2. What kind of interesting member requests you receive ?

It is indeed nicely overwhelming to see the uniqueness of member requests. Once our team sourced 3 Hermes Birkin handbags for a member in just nineteen days which usually takes more than a month. We also arranged for private flying lessons over the British countryside for a member’s son. Furthermore, our team has also organized a private driving experience in the countryside with Aston Martin for a member who is an ardent James Bond fan. I can go on and on with this (Mishti smiles)

3. As you know that Luxury consumption is increasing rapidly, and the audience is growing receptive of it, so how has the Indian market responded to your services as a whole ?