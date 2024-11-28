Expect the best; experience better

The CEO of Quintessentially India, Mishti Bose, shares her thoughts
1. Quintessentially is a leading lifestyle concierge in India and not just the world. What is your take ?
The Indian market understands the language of luxury and knows how to appreciate it. Attention to detail and taking care of everything for our patrons is something that matters and Quintessentially is very intentional about it. We are able to give them a true taste of luxury through our curated indulgences, lifestyle management and personalised privileges whole year round. We are globally known to offer unparalleled customer service and this makes us truly authentic in our offerings. Our unique network of over 140,000 global partners allows us to offer our members the most exceptional benefits across the most coveted dining establishments globally, sought after nightclubs and bars, global fashion houses, practical services and the world’s top events, be it accessing the most awaited international concerts, award functions, galas, celebrity meets and greet, backstage access or even the most glamorous after parties.
2. What kind of interesting member requests you receive ?
It is indeed nicely overwhelming to see the uniqueness of member requests. Once our team sourced 3 Hermes Birkin handbags for a member in just nineteen days which usually takes more than a month. We also arranged for private flying lessons over the British countryside for a member’s son. Furthermore, our team has also organized a private driving experience in the countryside with Aston Martin for a member who is an ardent James Bond fan. I can go on and on with this (Mishti smiles)
3. As you know that Luxury consumption is increasing rapidly, and the audience is growing receptive of it, so how has the Indian market responded to your services as a whole ?
India has a very rich heritage of luxury appreciation and consumption, I have personally seen this characteristic deeply embedded in Indians who have taken our membership. Such individuals or corporates are time poor but cash rich and they don’t have the time to plan their own life activities for leisure or work. So, here comes our profound role in offering them just the right thing they desire or need. They are highly appreciative of our privileges and services we offer as we have been an active catalyst in helping them experience luxury in every possible way. Our esteemed clientele are paired with devoted Lifestyle Managers who are just a call away to assist them with their hotel and flight bookings, restaurant reservations, home or car rentals, events, doctors appointments and other exclusive privileges that their everyday life needs. Quintessentially’s exclusive services have been a magnet in attracting more and more prospects to our membership club.
4. How has your journey been in setting up Quintessentially in India?
Primarily, we are a UK based firm that started in the year 2000 and quickly grew from being a boutique agency to a full fledged luxury lifestyle management company with offices in more than 40 countries. Built around a singular proposition of bestowing back upon our members the invaluable gift of time, we have spent two decades benchmarking service in lifestyle management in a detailed format. In India, we are headquartered in Gurugram where we have been providing unrivalled services to some of the most astute personalities of the country. This market has been a boon for us where we saw a high rise in acceptance of luxury in a holistic way rather than mere fulfilling of generic desires of buying luxury products such as jewelry, handbags or cars etc. Our bespoke offerings and the luxury of time is what something our Indian audience was truly interested in. This journey has been very enriching not just for me but for my entire team.
‘From curating luxurious travel vacations to tending to all year round member requests to personal shopping, offering access to global iconic events and much more, we have you covered’ - Mishti Bose
5. What kind of memberships you offer ?
We look at holistic offerings to our members and prospects. It mainly covers individuals and corporates.
Individual Entity- For those individuals who are seeking the utmost in personalised service, our Elite membership level has won hearts. We also offer 'Dedicated' membership level. One can take either of these two depending on their personal preferences and requirements.
Corporate collective - We offer corporate management services for various industries and our main focus is on the real estate. This membership is signed on by developers to enhance the luxury living concept for the residents and give them a doorstep concierge. Through this, they are able to offer a wholesome living experience to their potential residents and are able to efficiently assist through travel booking, global luxury experiences, fine dining booking, global connections and much more.
