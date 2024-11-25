Inside DBS Foundation's Next Decade of "Doing Well by Doing Good"

On November 11, a bunch of people gathered in the old Pasir Panjang power station in Singapore. The building, which had been built in 1953, was retrofitted to accommodate a stage, breakout rooms, studios, and a dining area for the inaugural Impact Beyond Summit being organised by the DBS Foundation (DBSF). Much like the intent of the event—which included presentations and panels, and an extensive conversation between outgoing DBS Bank CEO Piyush Gupta and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam discussing ageing societies—the venue was meant to be a testament of the untapped potential within what is old and beyond its prime.

The Foundation marked 10 years with the Summit, which also flagged off its intent to invest in solutions for ageing societies. It was part of their commitment up to S$1 billion for the next decade starting 2024, along with plans for over 36,000 employees of DBS Bank. Of this, the Foundation will deploy S$88 million in 15 initiatives that will enable better access to essential needs and foster inclusion among vulnerable communities. These initiatives stand to impact around two million people by 2027, taking DBSF’s total impact to 9.8 million people since it was founded in 2014.

The Foundation also announced a total of S$3 million prize for three businesses (each to get up to S$1 million) that come up with innovative ideas—technological and otherwise—to tackle urgent challenges faced by ageing societies. Applications for the award are open until November 30.

While India has a demographic dividend of a large young population, a section of its population is also rapidly greying. By the next two decades, the elderly population will likely surpass the population of children (aged 0 to 15 years) in the country, says the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), in its 2023 India Ageing Report. The population of elderly people (aged above 60) is estimated around 15 crore at present, and is expected to reach close to 35 crore in 2050. The report adds that around 40 percent of this elderly population will witness the loss of financial security and be in the “poorest wealth quintile”, while about one-fifth, or 18.7 percent, will have no income at all.

Karen Ngui, head of the DBS Foundation, says the board of directors identified ageing as one of the “wicked problems” impacting society. The Foundation aims to find and support solutions that include not only aged individuals but also their caregivers. “We want to look at the health span of the aged rather than just their life span, tackling mental, physical, financial, and social challenges,” she adds. “Our goal is to promote inter-generational care that will help integrate them with society rather than isolating them.”