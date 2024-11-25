Tech5: Amazon puts $4 billion more in Anthropic; Zepto, Q-Commerce startup, raises $350 million, and more

Amazon to invest $4 billion more in Anthropic, OpenAI rival

Amazon will invest an additional $4 billion in Anthropic, the AI startup that’s also backed by Google, announced on November 22. This will boost Amazon’s total stake in the rival to OpenAI, backed by Microsoft, to $8 billion, as the world’s biggest tech companies double down on artificial intelligence.

Despite the sizable commitment, Amazon will remain a minority investor, with no board seat, according to Anthropic. The deal also makes Amazon Web Services (AWS) Anthropic's “primary cloud and training partner,” Anthropic said in its release.

Going forward, AWS will provide the infrastructure for training Anthropic’s AI models, including its Claude chatbot, using AWS’s specialized chips.

This partnership grants AWS customers exclusive early access to a feature allowing fine-tuning of Claude with their own data. The investment deepens Amazon's involvement in the competitive generative AI sector, where rivals like Microsoft and Google are also making strategic bets.

Anthropic, which is backed by Google’s $2 billion investment, recently unveiled new AI models with the capability to perform complex tasks on computers, further expanding its offerings to business clients, CNBC reported.

CCI rejects Apple’s request to hold investigation report – Reuters

Competition Commission of India (CCI) has rejected a request by Apple to halt an investigation report that found the company violated competition laws, allowing the case to proceed, Reuters reported earlier today.

The investigation, initiated in 2021, accused Apple of exploiting its dominance in the iOS app store market to harm developers, users, and payment processors, according to Reuters. Apple had previously claimed the CCI mishandled commercial secrets in its initial reports. Those had to be redacted.