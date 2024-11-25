In Pictures: Losing it over a banana

People look at Maurizio Cattelan's artwork, a fresh banana duct-taped to a wall, titled 'Comedian' during a press preview at Sotheby's in New York on October 25, 2024. The Italian artist's provocative work of conceptual art was bought for $6.2 million by a cryptocurrency entrepreneur at a New York auction. 'The work invites us to question what this work says about us as viewers", Catalan told the Italian daily La Repubblica, "It's the market that has decided to take a banana stuck on the wall so seriously. If the system is so frail to slip on a banana skin, maybe it was already slippery."

