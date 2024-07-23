Budget 2024: Space tech founders, VCs welcome signalling impact of new Rs1,000-crore fund





Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed a Rs1,000 crore venture capital (VC) fund to support the country’s space tech startups, a measure that comes on the heels of the government’s efforts in recent years to open the sector to global private investments.



“With our continued emphasis on expanding the space economy by five times in the next 10 years, a venture capital fund of Rs1,000 crore will be set up,” Sitharaman said in her Budget speech on July 23.





The Missing Piece