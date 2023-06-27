Flying green to Europe: A responsible choice for Indian travellers

Check out our Festive offers upto Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to know more.

For those who have been deeply inspired by the heartfelt speeches of Greta Thunberg, the mere thought of stepping onto an airplane can evoke a pang of guilt. This feeling is particularly profound for us Indians for whom Europe continues to be the promised land, where all our holiday dreams come true. We can't help it. Thanks to all the Bollywood fare we've consumed growing up, our travel bucket lists include at least 5 European destinations.Yet, amidst this fervent yearning, we're also deeply aware of our responsibilities towards the planet. For those of us who live in India, climate change is part of our lived experience. We are acutely aware of the urgent need to protect and preserve our planet, to safeguard the very beauty that calls to us from across the globe.But what if there was a way to fulfil our wanderlust without taking on all that guilt?Introducing Green Fares, an inspiring and timely initiative by Lufthansa that embodies their commitment to a more sustainable future. At a time when airline travel is considered one of the worst environmental offences, Lufthansa has taken on the mantle of making air travel safer for the planet. As one of the world's leading airline groups, Lufthansa has committed to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050.What's truly innovative about their approach is how they're making it easy for travellers to participate in the greening of air travel: Green Fares.Green Fares aim to make a significant impact by slashing 20% of flight-related CO2 emissions through the utilisation of sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The remaining 80% of emissions are effectively offset through investments in high-quality climate protection projects. In the spirit of democratising sustainable travel for all, Lufthansa offers them in two categories: Economy Green and Business Green.Economy Green is an independent fare that can be conveniently booked alongside Economy Light, Classic, and Flex fares. By choosing Economy Green, travellers inherit the 20% reduction in their individual CO2 emissions through the use of sustainable aviation fuels, and 80% emissions offset through contributions to impactful climate protection projects. Not only do Economy Green passengers play a vital role in environmental conservation, but they also enjoy flexible rebooking options to accommodate any changes in their travel plans. As an additional benefit, Economy Green passengers receive an extra 20% in status and award miles, allowing them to further enrich their journey with rewards and recognition.Business Green, tailored for the discerning business traveller, offers similar environmental benefits while aligning with the needs and expectations of corporate travellers. This fare option seamlessly integrates with the Business Saver and Business Flex fares, ensuring that sustainable travel is accessible across all travel classes. Business Green passengers not only contribute to reducing carbon emissions but also enjoy the exclusive perks associated with the Business Saver fare, such as enhanced flexibility and increased status and award miles. This holistic approach to sustainable business travel allows companies and their travellers to make a significant positive impact on the environment without compromising on comfort or convenience.By offering Europe-wide sustainable travel options with just one click, the Lufthansa Group is empowering passengers to make conscious choices that align with their values and contribute to a greener future. Whether booking an Economy Green or Business Green fare, customers can rest assured that their travel is designed to minimise their carbon footprint and actively support the transition towards carbon-neutral aviation.Of course, Green Fares are just one part of the story. Lufthansa is putting some inspired solutions to work in rather unexpected ways: from converting waste vegetable oil and food residues into sustainable aviation fuel to exploring alternative materials like bamboo for compostable cutlery, to leveraging the power of AI to optimise operations and reduce wastes and fuel consumptions, nothing is off the table.By breaking their journey at Munich or Frankfurt, passengers have the opportunity to continue their exploration using eco-friendly rail connections. Not only does this choice significantly reduce their carbon footprint, but it also allows them to experience the beauty of the European landscapes at a more measured pace. In addition to promoting train travel, Lufthansa has partnered with various organisations to offer exclusive deals on car rentals, tours, and hotel bookings. These partnerships prioritise sustainability, providing travellers with options that align with their commitment to protecting the environment. Whether it's choosing an electric or hybrid rental vehicle, selecting eco-friendly accommodations, or participating in responsible tourism activities, Lufthansa empowers travellers to make conscious choices that feel good, and do good.Lufthansa is an excellent option for Indian travellers heading to Europe. With flights from Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, and Chennai, it's never been easier to reach your destination in Europe, relaxed and happy. In an industry often criticised for treating passengers as mere numbers, Lufthansa has charted a distinct course. Flying transforms into a highly personalised experience, when your preferences for space, privacy, and comfort are uniquely catered to. Lufthansa does it with incredible panache, through a variety of thoughtfully designed seating options. Whether you're seeking ample legroom, heightened privacy, or opulent luxury, there’s a seat that's just right for everyone.And now, we get to put aside our guilt as well. Whether we are lovers of culture, food, nature or all of the above, the last few decades have brought us all some anxiety about the longevity of our favourite places on Earth. We have worried about these forests, these cities, these vineyards, these glaciers, these auroras… even as we have visited them. Now, instead of the guilt of adding to the problem of climate change, with Green Fares, we get to add to the solutions instead. This is how we'll #MakeChangeFly.Just another reason to Say Yes to the World, with Lufthansa.