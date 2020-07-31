Food Delivery Sector Sees a Huge Rise in Orders as a Result of COVID-19

Because of this pandemic, we have seen a surge in demand for home food deliveries because numerous people are staying inside their house and practising social distancing.
All around the globe, delivery services like mercato.com
is experiencing a massive increment in grocery deliveries, and it leads them to implement safety measures such as no contact delivery to protect their customers and delivery persons.
By applying safety measures
such as no contact delivery, these online food delivery businesses have created an opportunity for robots manufacturing companies to put this idea into reality.
In 2020, the food delivery sector is anticipated to extend from $107.44 billion (in 2019) to $111.32. Owing to the coronavirus outbreak and the measures to contain it,the global economy has faced a slowdown and negative growth rate in 2020. While in 2023, the market is expected to grow and outstretch up to $154.34 billion at CAGR of 11.51%.
What the Growth Actually Means?
The continued development of food and delivery sector means the companies are offering improved delivery services on the part of the customers. Therefore, the customer can place an order for whatever food they like and get it delivered at their desired location.
From a business point of view, growth means increased competition. And to survive in this competion, market food delivery business and restaurants must come with more creative ideas related to the choice of services what they offer their customers.
Let's read further and find out the reasons behind the rise in orders of food delivery services.
Why Customers Use Third-Party Food Delivery Services
If you are in the restaurant business and your business isn't earning good revenue as compared to the previous days. Then to increase your income, you must know, what are the most effective and targeted marketing strategies are availableand collect information about why customers are ordering food delivery in the first place.
According to a recent Gallup Poll, 72% of customers prefer to go with the food delivery
option because they don’t want to get out of the comfort of their home, and 41% just want to avoid going outside because of bad weather.
On the other hand, as per the survey conducted by the National Restaurant Association, more than 60% of Millennials want restaurants to use some technologies to make online ordering, takeaways and delivery more favourable for everyone.
No doubt, the food delivery platforms are becoming an effortless way to give customers pleasant experience, and the credit goes to trouble free food ordering procedure and punctual delivery of quality and tasty food atconsumer’s doorsteps. Thus, we can say, convenience is the most crucial factor for customers opting for food delivery facilities.
Easy to Use
No doubt millennials are tech-savvy persons they always want to remain surrounded by gadgets. Therefore, they prefer to use online food ordering apps to place an order for their favourite food from their couch by enjoying Netflix shows and binge.
During this pandemic, it may sound interesting to you too; it is a convenience and comfort level that attracts the new customers, not only millennial. The parents with children with no time to cook can also make use of online food delivery services and nourish the entire family even without getting thought of turning the oven switch on.
Discover New Restaurants & New Customers
Because of the COVID-19, every business is getting connected with online food delivery services, as it provides consumers with a wide variety of food to select while placing order. Instead of being a customer of restaurants near to their home, online delivery services allow the consumers to search and place an order from the restaurants that aren't in their area but deliver food items through several delivery services.
These food delivery services are connecting several restaurants with new customers and providing the most excellent benefits to the industry and also allowing their customers to be more audacious and try a new spot and unique taste.
Healthier Delivery Options
Placing online order means, you have gota fewmore choices. Through the internet, customers can place orders for a meal of delicious cuisine from their favourite local eating house.
What if you want to skip mutton curry and order chicken wings with steamed vegetables instead? Then it’s manageable. Need a plate of mixed greens instead of feast down a burger and fries? Then it also can be done just after a few taps on your mobile screen. The online food delivery services are entitling customers to adopt a healthy eating plan even when they desire to give up meal preparation or dining out.
Offer Greater Reach
As an owner, you may be having a restaurant in a large area with a sitting arrangement of 100 -200 people or even less. But at present, all restaurants are advised to perform operations with 50% staff and fewer tables for dine-in. However, the online food delivery facility allows you to reach thousands of customers at a time. Hence, with the online services, you can cater to a vast number of customers, even without making any investment in groundwork or hired hands.
