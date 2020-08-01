Mamaearth: A baby care brand grows up

Another mistake came when the duo ventured into beauty products in 2017. Since the recurring and target consumers were mothers, the communication was also designed to appeal only to that segment. It backfired. People were coming to the site but were not buying. Six months into the launch, the duo tried to find out the reason for the lukewarm response. Consumers, it turned out, perceived the products to be only for expectant moms. The mistake was rectified. The company took a unisex positioning. The move paid off. Now 48 percent of buyers of the personal care products are men. The company intends to stick to its unisex branding, Varun explains. “People are buying into our why, and our why is stronger than our what,” he says, adding that the brand caters to over 2 million consumers across 25,000 pin codes.