Sneak Peek: When Mamaearth found Daddy uncool

Varun (right) and Ghazal Alagh, Co-founders, Mamaearth

Image: Amit Verma

It was early June when Varun Alagh was hit with the idea of a revolt. The aggrieved dad said most of the products revolved around moms—from hair oils, health drinks, foods, and shampoos—there was nothing for the dads. Said the cofounder of Mamaearth, a personal care brand which started in 2016 by rolling out baby care products, “All men should go on strike.”



The team decided to roll out personal care range for men on Father’s Day. The products—shampoos, bodywash, facewash—however, got a lukewarm response from buyers. It left Alagh startled. ‘Why would men not buy products positioned for them?’. His co-founder, Ghazal, had the answer. About 48 percent of Mamaearth buyers were already men.





The lightbulb moment is similar to what HUL discovered a decade back about its fairness cream brand Fair & Lovely (now Glow & Lovely). About 30 percent of users of Fair & Lovely were men, which made HUL launch a men’s variant of Fair & Lovely in 2006.



