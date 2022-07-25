Forbes India & Legrand present 'Data-Driven World' building agile data centers of the future

Check out our Monsoon discounts on subscriptions, upto 50% off the website price, free digital access with print. Use coupon code : MON2022P for print and MON2022D for digital. Click here for details.

Businesses are resuming their operations and gradually returning to normalcy in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic, accelerating digital transformation at a global level and paving the way for data explosion. With businesses embracing cloud technology, data centers have become digital ecosystem hubs. The Indian data center market has grown by 11%; this demand continues to increase with cloud adoption, digital transformation, and social media usage, together with industry 4.0 technologies such as 5g and IoT. With evolving consumer demands, agility is the bedrock.“Data continues to be the new oil for the digital era.” — Ramesh Jampula, VP, IT, India & APJC Regional, CIO, Dell Technologies.The above quote states that considerable significance is assigned to the data analysis and intelligent decision-making process.“The agile data centers have been facilitating better customer and employee experiences.” — Bhavesh Lakhani, CIO, Firstsource Solutions.Data center capacity, driven by digital acceleration, continues to grow by leaps and bounds.“From a data center perspective, we have seen a ballistic growth.” — Anil Nama, CIO, CtrlS.With 5G and 6G, model-based software systems and optimal technologies are expected to be leveraged to ensure efficient, resilient, and sustainable data center capacity at a faster pace.“For businesses, customers typically expect what can be delivered digitally should be delivered through digital means.” — Anand Patil, Sr. Director, Systems Engineering, Cisco India & SAARC.The volume of data generated and distributed is leading to a massive data explosion.“We live in a world where a second delay in web page loading leads to a 125 percent bounce rate.” — Sanjay Motwani, Business Head, Legrand Data Center Solutions.With the introduction of the Power Utilization Effectiveness (PUE) metric, the efficiency of the data centers has increased dramatically, resulting in considerably reduced carbon emissions and minimal need for engineering infrastructure. Every kilowatt of power requires another kilowatt of thermal energy to cool it down and align it with the environmental conditions.The dynamics for information technology and information technology-enabled services (ITeS) have undergone a significant transformation today. IT/ITeS is a crucial player in offering a competitive edge, demanding organizations to evolve their IT infrastructure. The development of agile and efficient data centers requires conducive infrastructure that supports optimal performance and maintenance, aiding the business from a long-term perspective. The agenda for IT modernization has been driven extensively by the cloud. Cloud workload is now typically managed by hyperscalers or data centers.Data centers witnessed unprecedented growth in recent times. During COVID-19, data centers were declared important workplaces. Toward the end of the pandemic, the traditional on-premise loads shifted to data centers. The use of servers led to a data explosion. Now, data centers can be built based on standardized designs per customer requirements and at reasonable rates within a uniform timeline.Data centers are evolving due to technological advancement, resulting in a shift in mindset. Harnath Babu, CIO, KPMG, rightly said, "The apps that we are going to see in future will be cloud-native apps.”.In the above context, a webinar for discussions on data centers hosted IT/ITeS stalwarts. The webinar highlights the role of data centers in enabling businesses in the IT/ITeS sector to make a digital transformation. Industry experts and leaders dive into the new trends, technologies, and challenges, acting as driving forces for data centers.