Genomics unveiled: India's path to precision medicine

In a nation as densely populated as India, securing personalized healthcare for its vast populace demands unparalleled attention. Despite strides in establishing specialty hospitals and diagnostic services, a mere 5% of the population has access to advanced diagnostic tests, according to Statista. This stark reality underscores a critical gap in healthcare accessibility.

Prof. Mridula Sharma, a retired college principal, faced a life-threatening arrhythmia unresponsive to conventional treatments. After exhaustive trials with standard medications, her cardiologist proposed a groundbreaking solution: genomic testing. Utilizing the cutting-edge services of Yoda Diagnostics in Hyderabad, her doctor ordered a PGx – Cardiovascular panel sequencing tailored for cardiomyopathy, a heart disease influenced by genetic factors. The results pinpointed a mutation in the MYH7 gene, known to cause hereditary heart disease. Armed with this genetic insight, her doctor prescribed a targeted therapy, which has since stabilized her condition, significantly enhancing her quality of life.

Imagine if Prof. Sharma had no access to advanced diagnostic healthcare. In countries like the United States, the populace is well-versed in genomics and its pivotal role in personalized treatment. Dr. Sharma’s narrative exemplifies the transformative power of personalized medicine driven by genomics—an approach that has revolutionized healthcare in the United States but remains largely inaccessible to most Indian patients. This is precisely why Yoda Diagnostics was founded with a vision—to democratize high-quality healthcare across every corner of India.

Let us delve deeper into how Yoda Diagnostics is making its indelible mark across India and the motivations behind its establishment in this diverse nation.

The State of Genomics in India

In 2003, the sequencing of the first human genome was hailed as a monumental achievement in medical science. Today, genome sequencing can be accomplished within a day at a fraction of the original cost. However, in India, the widespread adoption of precision medicine is hindered by factors such as cost, infrastructure, and regulatory constraints.

“Precision medicine is not a futuristic ideal; it’s a present-day necessity,” asserts Dr. Shaik Mohammed Naushad, Chief Scientific Officer at Yoda Diagnostics, a pioneer in genomic services. The company provides an extensive array of testing panels, ranging from oncology to cardiovascular and rare disease diagnostics, tailored to the genetic profiles and health needs of Indian patients. Nevertheless, the limited insurance coverage for genomic tests means that many patients must bear the costs out of pocket, rendering these advanced diagnostics financially out of reach for many.

Why Genomic Testing Matters and Yoda’s Commitment to It

Yoda Diagnostics is at the forefront of transforming India’s genetic testing landscape. Despite the global genetic testing market reaching over $17 billion (about $52 per person in the US), India’s share remains modest at around $60 million. Yoda Diagnostics is dedicated to bridging this gap by providing world-class genomic solutions that are both accessible and affordable. Yoda Diagnostics is dedicated to delivering precise, accurate, accessible, and affordable genomic solutions to empower individuals in managing their health. As an industry leader, we provide global-quality genetic testing solutions backed by advanced technology, superior service, and innovation.

Establishing a state-of-the-art genomic laboratory in Hyderabad posed both logistical and cultural challenges. Sudhakar Kancharla, the visionary founder of Yoda Diagnostics, identified a critical gap in India’s healthcare system—access to reliable, high-precision genomic testing—after his extensive experience in the United States. Inspired by American facilities that seamlessly integrate robust patient data analysis with cutting-edge genome sequencing, he endeavored to replicate this advanced model in India.

“For India, what we need is more than technology; it’s accessibility and affordability,” says Sudhakar Kancharla, who previously established diagnostic labs and IT companies in the US before founding Yoda Diagnostics in India. His vision extends beyond providing diagnostics; it encompasses raising awareness and advocating for genomic health as a standard component of patient care.

With a strong emphasis on scientific innovation and research, Yoda Diagnostics leads the market with a variety of cutting-edge genetic tests, including oncology panels, cardiovascular diagnostics, and rare disease panels. Yoda Diagnostics collaborates closely with clinicians to understand their challenges and expectations, ensuring effective patient treatment and positive outcomes. We adhere to global accreditation and quality benchmarks, including NABL and ICMR, and are committed to delivering high-quality genetic testing solutions that are both affordable and accessible. Our proprietary tools follow ACMG guidelines, providing germline and somatic genetic analysis with exceptional precision.

Founder’s Vision: A Personal Journey in Precision Medicine

Sudhakar Kancharla’s journey is indeed compelling. Born and raised in India, he pursued molecular biology studies in the United States, where he held pivotal roles at some of the nation’s most esteemed healthcare institutions. His work centered on molecular genetics and the application of genomics to enhance patient outcomes, particularly in oncology and rare diseases. Witnessing the transformative power of personalized medicine firsthand, he was inspired to bring this expertise back to India.

“We saw the power of genomics in transforming patient care and wanted to make that available to the average Indian patient,” Mr. Kancharla remarked. Today, Yoda Diagnostics embodies this commitment through initiatives that educate healthcare providers about genomics, collaborate with local hospitals, and establish awareness programs, ensuring that the benefits of advanced genomic science are accessible to all.

Building India’s Genomic Database

For genomics to be truly effective in India, the establishment of a comprehensive genetic database is imperative. Precision medicine hinges on the identification of genetic variations across diverse populations. However, most global genomic databases are predominantly skewed towards Western populations, leaving a significant portion of India’s rich genetic diversity unexplored.

Yoda Diagnostics has taken a proactive stance by partnering with local researchers to construct a robust Indian genomic database. By contributing data from a myriad of cases and conditions, they aim to create a foundational resource that can significantly enhance patient care, particularly for conditions prevalent in South Asian communities. This initiative is part of a broader movement within India to compile and share genetic data, ultimately benefiting both research and healthcare sectors.

The Road Ahead

The journey to mainstreaming precision medicine in India is fraught with challenges. Regulatory frameworks, data privacy concerns, and affordability issues are significant barriers. However, the push for a national digital health ecosystem and genomic initiatives spearheaded by Yoda Diagnostics heralds a promising future. The founders are optimistic that with sustained investment and support, genomic sequencing could become as routine in India as an MRI or blood test.

By merging international expertise with a profound commitment to Indian healthcare, Yoda Diagnostics is charting a course towards a genomics-driven future. This vision aims to make personalized medicine both accessible and affordable for all Indians. The potential is immense, and as awareness of the benefits of understanding one’s unique genetic code grows, India’s genomic revolution may indeed be on the horizon.

The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.