Hindustan Unilever Limited FinAce Season V: Grand Finale

Mumbai: It’s a wrap for Hindustan Unilever Limited presents FinAce season 5 in association with CNBC-TV18! It is one of the most popular Finance case study challenges of India that provides students of prestigious business institutes across the country a chance to gain insights into the corporate world.The challenge given to the teams this year was to find the relevant opportunities in the context of the increased traction in the D2C space and its obvious competitive advantages. The students had a chance to live their Shark Tank dream and pitch their business plan to industry veterans.The business plan presented by the teams were judged on the following parameters:• Strategic Rationale: Choice of category and its justification, market sizing, growth rates, competitive intensity, channel strategy etc• Financials and Unit Economics: Financial projections for 5 years, sources and levers of growth• Funding required and its deployment strategy• Milestones and KPIs to be trackedThe teams each put together unique pitches for products that impressed the judges and also proposed potential business opportunities. After multiple gruelling rounds judged by a jury of HUL senior managers, three finalist teams were selected: HULE-guns, FinAncers, B2B Bosses, all from the Indian school of Business(ISB).Each team picked up a unique product to present in FinAce. Their ideas and pitches were based on the current market trends and opportunities that have come up post covid-19 pandemic. The teams presented their ideas to the prestigious jury comprising of Ritesh Tiwari, CFO Hindustan Unilever Limited and Sonal Sachdev, Head Research, CNBC-TV18After rigorous scrutiny, Team HULE-guns from Indian School of Business were announced as the winners. The team comprised of Harshit Tolasaria, Paridhi Ganeriwalla and Ganvendra Chahar. Closing in on the 2nd place was Team FinAncers with Abhinav Gupta, Utsav Jain and Aditya Agarwal.Post the finale, Ritesh Tiwari, CFO Hindustan Unilever Limited shared his thoughts on ideas and talent showcased in the competition and said “I thoroughly enjoyed this season and was quite excited to e-meet young talents; really liked their fearless and innovative approach towards D2C as an opportunity. FinAce has proved to be a great source of identifying standout finance talent for HUL, and the organising team aims to take this to newer heights with each passing year”The popular finance case study challenge will be back again next year with an even more challenging case study to test the Finance skills of B-school students.