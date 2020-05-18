How Christopher McGinnis will blow your brand up & change your life

Christopher McGinnis has created a very powerful Full-Service Media

Firm EverdaySuccessTeam.com which is on fire and for good reason. Chris has built a very successful company from the ground up by the age of 22 that services thousands of clients and provides jobs for hundreds of hard-working people monthly.

Christopher McGinnis has been able to help create new influencers while teaching people how to make money leveraging the power of social media working solely from their phone. Building brands from nothing into a position of powerful influence.

Some of the most successful people have learned the craft by doing, failing, doing again, learning, learning some more and succeeding and that’s Christopher McGinnis’ story. He is a celebrated Pianist and Singer who has performed at MSG and sold out concerts which caused him to grow his online presence and thus started his journey. What he found was that artists and businesses of all sizes needed to grow their social media but there were no companies that offered a service that you could actually speak with a personal representative in the USA. So out of frustration he created his own boutique online firm EverdaySuccessTeam.com

Christopher McGinnis struck a nerve as his company EveryDaySuccessTeam has

grown quickly by offering a customer driven approach for his clients who are musicians, doctors, artists, rappers, shoe companies, plastic surgeons, jewellers and online sales companies by delivering fantastic results.

In addition, Chris has personally created a large sales force who are dedicated to helping each client all while earning a great salary so it’s a win-win for everyone during these difficult times.

Chris says, “It’s actually a quite simple formula. You first make yourself look credible, then you make more connections with credible people and boom...you are doing more business online. I always say to people you wouldn’t go to an important meeting dressed terribly, so why would you allow your online presence for yourself or brand to not look credible when anyone can see you at any time!”

EveryDaySuccessTeam builds you a strong presence online welcoming you into a huge community of likeminded individuals to connect with! If you choose to join the company’s sales team, you have unlimited potential to earn more than your 9-5 pays, working from your phone all while bettering your brand and making more connections. It’s an artists and brands dream that is a reality for the many who take advantage of it.

Follow Christopher McGinnis on Instagram

Instagram : https://instagram.com/chrismcginnis_

EveryDaySuccessTeam : http://everdaysuccessteam.com