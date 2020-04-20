How digital marketing is generating a new breed of six-figure earners

It is no doubt that “six-figure earner” is the millennial dream, a buzz phrase brought popular by social media culture. But how obtainable really is this status symbol?



There is no doubt that earning six-figures has been made out to be much easier than it really is. Only a combination of persistence, resilience and a proven business model will get you there. I must warn you though, without the first two - you’ll never achieve it.



Today I want to talk to you about one business model in particular, one that has changed many people’s lives, and that’s digital marketing. An industry that continues to grow dramatically year on year. In fact, global social media advertising spending increased by $333 billion in 2019 alone, an increase of 17.6% from 2018. Source: Emarketer.com website Global Digital Ad Spending 2019.



Therefore, if you have an interest in marketing and the desire to achieve more, this article is a must-read.

Today I want to introduce to you Jordan Platten. Jordan, born in Norfolk, UK is the founder of Affluent.co, a multi-service digital marketing agency. Besides that, he is a university ‘kick-out,’ author and content creator who scaled a marketing agency to 5 figure monthly profits in less than 90 days, at the age of 23. His greatest mission is helping others in the pursuit of a better life and he pursues this on a daily basis through his various social media channels.

Should You Launch An Agency?

The big question. If you’ve got a love for marketing, the answer is undoubtedly yes! Jordan always had an entrepreneurial spirit, but nothing had fanned this potential in him until he was kicked out of uni and was forced to work his way up the corporate sales ladder. After a tiring battle of financial gain with no freedom, one of Jordan’s close friends introduced me to social media marketing. He began watching youtube videos, reading books, and invested his little savings into online training courses and mentorship.



Two weeks down the line, Jordan quit his job and started scaling towards five-figures a month within his first three months. Since then, he has generated millions in new revenue for companies all over the globe, with past clients including the likes of Snapchat & Wix.



During this time Jordan launched an online training business and wanted to give other aspiring agency owners the opportunity to replicate what we had accomplished.

Follow A Proven Model

It’s always been Jordan’s mission to give more away for free than most would have you pay for, and so he prides himself on teaching other aspiring agency owners everything they need to know about signing their first clients.



So where can you begin? My first recommendation would be heading over to YouTube on his where Jordan Platten uploads multiple videos a week, on topics ranging from client acquisition to service delivery. You should also go ahead and get yourself a copy of his book The 15 Minute Agency, which has sold over 5,000 copies worldwide and reveals the entire sales script they use within his agency.



Finally for those who are looking for something more personal, head over to the Affluent Academy, his CPD certified training program with over 100 fully comprehensive video training lessons, personal mentorship and access to a private community of other agencies. They’re so confident in their processes, that they were the first digital marketing training program to guarantee success to their members.



Regardless of how you wish to start, it is my mission to help as many people within the marketing industry as possible. Jordan strives to respond to every enquiry they receive and I invite you to reach out via any of his social channels.



Digital marketing is undoubtedly one of the most in demand services on the planet right now and if you have the correct mindset, a willingness to learn and the resilience to not take no for an answer - you can achieve the dreams that you strive for, using your agency as your vehicle.

