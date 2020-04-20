  1. Home
  2. UpFront
  3. Brand Connect

Nishant Piyush: Social Media influencer changing the game with his innovative ideas

Nishant Piyush also known as "Forever Student" is a small town boy from Muzaffarpur

BRAND CONNECT
Published: Apr 20, 2020 07:41:57 PM IST
Updated: Apr 21, 2020 12:23:37 PM IST

nishant 900600

It’s really fascinating to see  how a 21 years old boy is making a big name for himself in the field of digital promotions. Nishant Piyush also known as “Forever Student” is a small town boy from Muzaffarpur, Bihar. While pursuing B.Tech from IP university Nishant Piyush is making a name for himself in the field of digital promotions.

Journey of Forever Learner

Nishant started working at a very young age of 17 when  most of the people of his age group were still figuring out what to do in life.  Started as a freelancer Nishant hit big very quickly in the field of digital world. Started as a freelancer Nishant worked too hard and made a very good network in very short period of time. Nishant’s client list includes television artists, music labels, youtubers, tik tokers, etc.

According to Nishant, “My network is my networth”. According to Nishant in digital world if you want to be successful you need to work hard and you need to fulfil all the demands of your clients as the digital world is very competitive and if you are able to deliver the desired result then you  lose your clients.

Nishant Piyush is a forever learner and this quality gives him an extra edge over his competition as he learns new techniques to deliver results and uses new methods way before his competition.

The Hard Work Pays Off

In just one year Nishant started his own company and took the digital world in a very fashionable way.His company “Yoo Digital Media” provides all services related to digital marketing .Nishant is having a network of more than 100 people. Nishant’s  association with different celebrities and his work is speaking for Nishant.

Working style and strategies

When asked about the strategy he is following he said, there are no strategies I am following. I am a 3rd year student and I am just doing the things in the right way”. Nishant added, “If you  want to be successful in digital world you need to keep on learning new methods to deliver fast and effective results and that’s the only way you can survive and do well in digital world”.

Nishant deals as a social media influencer. For the people who are struggling in the field of digital world Nishant have one suggestion, “Work hard and always try to grow your network as it only matters in the long term”.

Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated

MORE STORIES

doctor and nurses s
Naandika Tripathi
Warriors on the frontline
delivery person sm
Sanitary Panels
​Comic: The heroes we need but don't deserve
education and job
Manu Balachandran
How Covid-19 is affecting student placements
oil and gas
Samar Srivastava
Oil's manic fall has nothing for the Indian consumer
donald trump s
Trump halts US immigration: What this means for you
oil price
EXPLAINED: How an oil barrel became worth less than nothing
open innovation s
Great Lakes Institute of Management
Open innovation for Covid-19 crisis
rudratej singh s
Manu Balachandran
BMW India CEO Rudratej Singh passes away at 46
How digital marketing is generating a new breed of six-figure earners
Open innovation for Covid-19 crisis