How to Recognise Emergency Situation in Epilepsy

The active part of a tonic-clonic seizure lasts 5 minutes or longer

A person goes into a second seizure without recovering consciousness from the first one

If a person is having repeated seizures for 30 minutes or longer



The person may be confused or not fully aware of what is going on, but they are not 'unconscious', like in a tonic clonic seizure.



These situations can be harder to recognize than convulsive seizures. Symptoms are more subtle and it's hard to tell seizure symptoms from the recovery period.



There is no consistent time-frame on when these seizures are called an emergency. It depends in part on how long a person't typical seizures are and how often they occur.



Seizure clusters last longer than normal

Seizures occur closer together



Person doesn't recover as well between seizures or clusters



If rescue medicines given to stop the clusters don't work



Poorly controlled seizures?

A known cause of seizures, such as infection, stroke, brain tumour?

Problems remembering medicines?

Difficulty taking medicines on a consistent schedule?

Problems affording medicine?

Seizures during sleep?

Live alone?

Low blood levels of medicine?

More seizures during medicine changes?

Taking many seizure medicines?

Unpredictable - you often can't predict when and where a seizure may happen



Episodic - seizures can come and go



Brief - usually last only seconds to a few minutes



Stereotypic - symptoms are similar whenever they occur



Odd feelings, often indescribable

Unusual smells, tastes, or feelings

Unusual experiences – "out-of-body" sensations; feeling detached; body looks or feels different; situations or people look unexpectedly familiar or strange

Feeling spacey, fuzzy, or confused

Periods of forgetfulness or memory lapses

Daydreaming episodes

Jerking movements of an arm, leg, or body

Falling

Tingling, numbness, or feelings of electricity in part of the body

Headaches

Unexplained confusion, sleepiness, weakness

Losing control of urine or stool unexpectedly

A seizure is considered an emergency when it lasts a long time or when seizures occur close together and the person doesn't recover between seizures. Just like there are different types of seizures, there are also different types of emergencies.This term is used to describe the more common form of emergency situation that can occur with prolonged or repeated tonic-clonic (also called convulsive or grand mal) seizures. Most tonic-clonic seizures end normally in 1 to 2 minutes, but they may have post-ictal (or after-effects) symptoms for much longer. This makes it hard to tell when a seizure begins and ends.This type of status epilepticus requires emergency treatment by trained medical personnel in a hospital setting. EEG testing may be needed to monitor the seizures and how a person responds to treatment. This situation can be life-threatening and getting treatment started fast is vital. The outlook for this type of status may vary depending on the cause of the emergency and if other medical problems or complications occur.This term is used to describe long or repeated absence or complex partial seizures.When nonconvulsive status epilepticus occurs or is suspected, emergency medical treatment in a hospital setting is needed. EEG testing may be needed to confirm the diagnosis first. People with this type of status are also at risk for convulsive status epilepticus, thus quick treatment is required.Seizures of any type may occur in groups or clusters over a number of hours or days. A person usually recovers between seizures and the clusters will end on their own.If a person can recognize seizure clusters or acute repetitive seizures easily enough, they can often be treated outside of a hospital setting. Ideally, this early treatment will prevent the need for hospital treatment. However, if out-of-hospital treatments don't work and seizures continue or complications occur, emergency medical treatment will be needed.Now, consider the different feelings or behaviors that may occur at the beginning, middle or end of a seizure. Sometimes these symptoms may be considered a warning to a seizure or are part of the seizure itself. If any of these symptoms are present, start keeping track of what occurs and share it with your doctor.