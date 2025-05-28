India to the World

As India rises to prominence on the global economic stage, healthcare has emerged as a vital engine of growth. Contributing significantly to the national GDP, the sector has witnessed sweeping reforms, heightened policy focus, and exponential private sector participation. Among the key players shaping this narrative is Medikabazaar—a digital-first, B2B health-tech platform that is redefining how healthcare institutions procure, manage, and access medical supplies. At the heart of this transformation is Dinesh Lodha, Group CEO of Medikabazaar, a visionary leader driving the company’s mission to build the most efficient and accessible healthcare supply chain in India and beyond.

India’s healthcare sector is on an extraordinary upward trajectory. With the government committing over 2.1% of its GDP to health expenditure and rolling out flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission, the industry is brimming with opportunity. According to industry estimates, India’s healthcare market is projected to reach $638 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20%.

The growth is fuelled by multiple vectors: a rising middle class, increased life expectancy, higher incidence of lifestyle diseases, expanding medical tourism, and a post-pandemic digital awakening. Healthcare is no longer just a service sector—it's a critical pillar of India’s socio-economic framework.

Amid this sectoral transformation, Medikabazaar uniquely stands as a beacon of innovation with one stop solution offering comprehensive solutions to hospitals , clinics, and healthcare institution with a well-defined categories like pharma ,medical consumables , devices & equipment. With verticals like cardiac , nephrology, IVF, Ophthalmology, orthopaedic , dental and many more, with the aim of solving a deeply fragmented and inefficient healthcare supply chain, Medikabazaar has built a robust digital platform that connects thousands of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare institutions with medical manufacturers and suppliers across the country .