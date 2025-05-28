India to the World

Medikabazaar under the leadership of Dinesh Lodha is revolutionising healthcare supply chain
As India rises to prominence on the global economic stage, healthcare has emerged as a vital engine of growth. Contributing significantly to the national GDP, the sector has witnessed sweeping reforms, heightened policy focus, and exponential private sector participation. Among the key players shaping this narrative is Medikabazaar—a digital-first, B2B health-tech platform that is redefining how healthcare institutions procure, manage, and access medical supplies. At the heart of this transformation is Dinesh Lodha, Group CEO of Medikabazaar, a visionary leader driving the company’s mission to build the most efficient and accessible healthcare supply chain in India and beyond.
India’s healthcare sector is on an extraordinary upward trajectory. With the government committing over 2.1% of its GDP to health expenditure and rolling out flagship schemes like Ayushman Bharat and the National Digital Health Mission, the industry is brimming with opportunity. According to industry estimates, India’s healthcare market is projected to reach $638 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20%.
The growth is fuelled by multiple vectors: a rising middle class, increased life expectancy, higher incidence of lifestyle diseases, expanding medical tourism, and a post-pandemic digital awakening. Healthcare is no longer just a service sector—it's a critical pillar of India’s socio-economic framework.
Amid this sectoral transformation, Medikabazaar uniquely stands as a beacon of innovation with one stop solution offering comprehensive solutions to hospitals , clinics, and healthcare institution with a well-defined categories like pharma ,medical consumables , devices & equipment. With verticals like cardiac , nephrology, IVF, Ophthalmology, orthopaedic , dental and many more, with the aim of solving a deeply fragmented and inefficient healthcare supply chain, Medikabazaar has built a robust digital platform that connects thousands of hospitals, clinics, and healthcare institutions with medical manufacturers and suppliers across the country .
"We saw a huge gap in how medical supplies were procured, especially in tier 2, 3, and 4 cities. Our goal was to bring transparency, speed, and efficiency into the system," says Dinesh Lodha. Under his leadership, Medikabazaar has completely transformed from a loss making start up into one of India’s largest B2B digital healthcare platform, boasting over 2,00,000 SKUs and serving more than 100,000 healthcare establishments.
What makes Medikabazaar truly unique is its hybrid approach—an intelligent fusion of tech-enabled marketplace and boots on ground strategy .The platform’s cutting-edge AI-driven procurement engine enables predictive buying, automated reordering, and seamless inventory management backed by strong supply chain network enabling efficient delivery.
With a nationwide presence through its fleet of logistics partners, regional distribution centres, and on-field representatives, Medikabazaar ensures timely deliveries and on-site product training, closing the digital divide that plagues India’s hinterlands.
One of the standout initiatives under Mr. Lodha’s leadership is MB+—Medikabazaar’s white-label brand that promotes Make in India medical products. MB+ is not just a brand; it’s a movement. It empowers Indian manufacturers by offering them a credible platform to showcase indigenous innovations, thus reducing the sector’s dependence on imports . These initiatives have contributed in stopping cash burn and move towards profitability for Medikabazaar.
“MB+ is our answer to building a self-reliant India. We are channelling our resources into enabling domestic production of high-quality, affordable medical supplies,” says Lodha. The products range from consumables to complex devices, all designed and manufactured by Indian OEMs under stringent quality controls.
Medikabazaar’s ambitions are not limited to India. With international operations in Dubai and China, the company is enabling Indian manufacturers to tap into global markets. Its cross-border e-commerce capabilities allow for seamless trade and procurement, opening new channels of growth and collaboration.
“Our goal is to become a global gateway for Indian medical products. With MB+, we’re telling a powerful India-to-the-Globe story,” Lodha remarks. By leveraging India’s manufacturing prowess and Medikabazaar’s digital muscle, MB+ is creating ripples across the Middle East, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
At the core of Medikabazaar’s success is its leadership ethos—a culture of clarity, velocity, and unrelenting focus on hypergrowth. Lodha, along with a seasoned executive team where Jitesh Mathur leads the revenue as the Chief Revenue Officer , managing the robust operations & HR is Ravishankar G. as Group COO & Whole time Director , Raman Chawla leads Finance as the Chief Finance Officer and Vishal Chaturvedi as the chief Technology Officer, have cultivated a one-directional mission: to redefine healthcare procurement through technology, reach, and reliability.
“Our vision is clear—we want to be the most trusted partner for every healthcare institution in India and the emerging world. Everything we do, from platform innovation to last-mile delivery, is aligned with that singular mission,” says Lodha.
Under his leadership ,expanded its geographical footprint both Domestic and international , and introduced category-first solutions with smart warehousing, predictive analytics, and real-time supply tracking.
Medikabazaar’s impact isn’t confined to private hospitals and clinics. The platform is increasingly becoming a preferred procurement partner for government institutions, NGOs, and large public health programs. From supplying PPE kits during the COVID-19 pandemic to ensuring timely delivery of oxygen concentrators in critical zones, Medikabazaar has consistently stepped up in moments of national crisis.
The company’s alignment with government healthcare goals—such as universal access, cost efficiency, and local sourcing—makes it a valuable ally in India’s healthcare transformation.
The next frontier for Medikabazaar is deeper AI integration through its Medika Business Solutions (MBS), faster fulfilment cycles, and expanded product offerings across diagnostics, surgical equipment, consumables and focussed category products for Cardiology Nephrology, IVF , Diagnostics, Oncology and many more.
With plans to penetrate newer international markets and forge strategic partnerships, the company is poised to scale exponentially in the coming years
“We’re just getting started, with the best ever Q4 in terms of top line bottom line and positive cash with a run rate of 2100 Cr. we are poise to be EBIDTA positive in 1st half of
FY25-26.” Lodha says “Healthcare is the backbone of a strong nation. At Medikabazaar, we’re committed to building that backbone stronger, faster, and smarter.”
In a nation of over 1.4 billion people, where every second counts in saving lives, Medikabazaar is not just a marketplace—it’s a mission. Under the stewardship of Dinesh Lodha, the company is making healthcare access not only broader and deeper within India, but also more equitable and efficient across the globe.
As India marches ahead in its journey of becoming a $5 trillion economy, platforms like Medikabazaar are ensuring that healthcare doesn’t lag behind—but leads from the front.
