Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2020 featured leading brands and leaders of India

The Brand Story, one of the top media and brand consulting firms in India recently presented “Indian Brand and Leadership Conclave 2020” featuring leading brands and leaders of the nation. The show was telecasted on 24th
January 2021 on CNBC TV18 PRIME HD.
The purpose of this Conclave was to highlight new benchmarks being set in the business market with sustained performance, transformational leadership, and risk-taking ability. This Conclave brought forth awe-inspiring, record-breaking, and admirable business sagas of leading brands and leaders of the country.
The theme for Conclave was “India Reimagined Innovative, Inclusive and Invincible.”
Brands that were awarded in the conclave under various categories are:
Regency Group
,
a top real estate company widely acclaimed for offering luxury homes at strategic locations was awarded as India’s Leading Brand. Mr. Mahesh Agarwal, Chairman, Regency Group expressed his joy in receiving the award and thanked The Brand Story for this honour. He also shared that the Regency Group has carved a niche in the real estate industry with a superlative customer experience. Mr. Agarwal thanked his team for turning the realty dreams of Regency into a reality.
SriCity
, is one of the most coveted business destinations in the country with total investments close to 4 billion USD and total exports exceeding 500 million USD till date. Mr. Ravindra Sannareddy, Managing Director of SriCity rendered his immense gratitude and also expressed his joy in winning the award.
TATA Pravesh
, a new stalwart brand in Tata Steel’s portfolio offering a range of home solutions-from steel doors to windows was awarded as India’s Iconic Brand. Mr. P Anand, Chief Services and Solutions Tata Steel Limited felt honoured on receiving this award and also expressed his gratitude to the team of The Brand Story.
TATA Astrum
, is the new star in the manufacturing marquee that has redefine the norms of the market by virtue of its impeccable quality and best-in-class service offerings was awarded as India’s leading brand.
Vivero International School
, a state of the art and premier pre-school that nurtures children to become life-long learners and global citizens, was awarded as India’s Leading Brand – Rising Star. Ms. Rakhi Singh, Vice President, Operations conveyed her happiness on winning the award while thanking the Brand Story.
Mr. Puneet Kothapa
, the executive director of Narayana Group of Educational Institutions, a chartered accountant by profession has devised key strategies, business expansions, digital technology, finance, supply chain management, and new progressive initiatives. On being awarded as India’s Top Minds 2020, Mr. Kothapa was elated and highly grateful.
Amway India
offers everyone an opportunity to become self-reliant by owning and operating an independent business and selling over 140 products in the range of personal care, home products, and beauty. Mr. Anshu Budhraja, CEO, Amway India received India’s Greatest Workplace award and thanked everyone who led Amway India towards this achievement.
Mr. Venu Ambati
, the Vice President for Abbott’s pharmaceuticals business in India is known for his relentless quest for excellence. On getting India’s Top Minds 2020 award, he thanked his team and The Brand Story for the honour.
Mr. Mario Schmidt
, Managing Director of the leading German manufacturing firm – Lingel, largely responsible for the manifold growth of the company under his valuable guidance was awarded India’s Top Mind 2020. He was thankful and elated to receive the award. He expressed his gratitude to everyone responsible.
Mr. Vimal Malu
, the director of Malu Group of companies built his business with his revolutionary managerial acumen. On being awarded India’s Top Minds 2020, he thanked his team and everyone responsible for taking the Malu Group of Companies to great heights.
Vikram Solar
is making the future bright with its revolutionary Solar power initiatives for a brighter and sustainable tomorrow. Mr. Gyanesh Chaudhary, Managing Director of Vikram Solar said that he was immensely grateful for receiving the award of India’s Leading Brand and is even more motivated to work harder in the future.
Narayana Group of Educational Institutions
, Asia’s largest educational conglomerates where over 40,000 teaching and non-teaching faculty members offer world-class education for more than 4,00,000 students was awarded as India’s Leading Brand.
Shree Venkatesh Buildcon Pvt Ltd
, a brand created on the legacy of building state-of-the-art realty projects for the last two decades was awarded as India’s Leading Brand. Mr. Ankush Asabe, Chairman of Shree Venkatesh Buildcon said that he was extremely honoured to receive the award and thanked everyone as well.
GOELD
, a brand that presents a wide range of impressive frozen delights rich in nutrients, flavor, and texture was awarded as India’s Leading Brand. Mr. Archit Goel, Director, and CFO was very happy about winning this award and expressed his gratitude as well.
Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal,
Chairman, Avro India Limited is an active participant of the ambitious Make in India initiative contributing to nation-building through investments and by increasing manufacturing capabilities in his company. Mr. Sushil Kumar Aggarwal thanked The Brand Story for being awarded as India’s Top Mind.
Besides these brands, many prominent brands such as Apollo Hospitals Tata Green Batteries, Lovely Professional University, Kodak TV, Moonbow Hindware, IES Management College and Research Centre, Denver Deo, APIS India, Jain Amar Clothing, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Schindler India, IndiaFirst Life Insurance, Shri Kamlesh D Patel, Webengage Aveya IVF, Wow Kinds and many more were also awarded in the categories of India’s Most Admirable Brand, India’s Leading Brand, India’s Top Mind, etc.
Mr. Abhay Kaushik, Director and Editor in Chief, The Brand Story said that “It has been an absolute honour to work with all these distinguished brands. Their brand stories have been immensely inspiring and we are proud to present awards to them.” www.thebrandstory.co.in
