India's Global Influence: Driving change, Inspiring the world

Revolutionising Green Mobility: Punit Goyal’s Vision

Punit Goyal, Co-founder of BluSmart, is driving India’s electric mobility revolution. With a mission to redefine sustainable transportation, BluSmart is setting a global benchmark for clean energy adoption.

“India has leapfrogged to become one of the largest clean energy economies in the world,” Goyal shared. “We’ve built nearly 160 GW of solar and wind capacity over the past decade. BluSmart’s contribution to this momentum lies in creating a fully electric, zero-emissions mobility ecosystem.”

Addressing the challenges of scaling electric vehicle infrastructure, Goyal explained how BluSmart is overcoming hurdles like real estate limitations and power load scalability. “We’ve partnered with shopping malls and urban complexes to establish EV super hubs, integrating charging stations with ride-hailing services. Today, our infrastructure spans over 22 million square feet, powered by 67 super hubs across the country,” he said.

BluSmart’s innovative business model eliminates car ownership for drivers, enabling them to focus on delivering high-quality service. “This approach is tailor-made for India, showcasing how we can craft solutions that align with local realities while making a global impact,” Goyal added.

Indian Storytelling as Soft Power: Guneet Monga’s Perspective

Guneet Monga, whose groundbreaking works include the Oscar-winning The Elephant Whisperers, champions the transformative power of Indian storytelling.

“Storytelling is India’s biggest soft power and a powerful conversation starter,” Monga emphasized. “If you think about any decade, you remember it through the stories that defined it. The narratives we share shape how the world sees us, and more importantly, how we see ourselves.”

She highlighted the evolution of Indian cinema’s global appeal. “For a long time, Indian films were viewed through a limited lens. Now, the West is beginning to appreciate our diversity, from Hindi to Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and more. That diversity is our strength,” she said.

Looking at the global impact of her work, Monga added, “With The Elephant Whisperers, we weren’t just showcasing India’s cultural richness. We were telling a story that resonated universally, proving that emotions transcend language.” She also noted the role of digital platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime in amplifying Indian stories worldwide, making them accessible beyond the traditional diaspora audience.

Monga sees Indian cinema on the cusp of a global breakthrough, akin to South Korea’s K-drama wave. “The time is ripe. We have the talent, the stories, and the ambition. The next step is ensuring global distribution strategies that push beyond existing markets and reach truly international audiences,” she explained.

She also spoke about the impact of storytelling on shaping choices. “Indian storytelling holds the power to shape popular choices that inspire change,” she said. “What if our characters naturally made sustainable decisions? That’s how culture shifts - by normalizing positive behaviours within the stories people love.”

Pioneers of Change: Shaping the Global Narrative

From pioneering sustainable mobility to redefining cultural storytelling, Punit Goyal and Guneet Monga exemplify India’s growing leadership on the world stage. Their efforts underscore the nation’s potential to drive innovation and project soft power globally.

As India continues to inspire through bold ideas and compelling narratives, its influence is set to shape a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

As the final chapter in this four-part series, Episode 4 celebrates the culmination of insights and stories from visionary leaders who are driving India’s transformation. Over the course of this journey, The Changemakers has shone a spotlight on the pioneers of progress, innovation, and cultural leadership. This series leaves us with a powerful reminder: real change starts with bold ideas and the courage to lead.

