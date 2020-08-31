Karagiri.com becomes a one-stop solution for Handlooms rooted in Tradition and Culture

Keen to help “locals-go-global”, she expanded her startup and today the startup primarily manufactures and retails apparel online via their website and offline through their Two stores in Pune, displays pop-ups at trunk shows, and by leveraging a network of resellers in India and Overseas. The USP of Karagiri is its eco-conscious approach towards sustainable Fashion. The startup works with artisans and weavers across India to offer intricately handcrafted products to women shoppers in India and Overseas. Along the way, they ensure that the makers earn a fair share and safe working conditions. Karagiri’s target audience comprises women who love slow fashion, handloom, and handmade products, but are unable to find the right platform to buy due to lack of trust and traceability. With an aim to redefine fashion while changing the lives of the artisans.

The six-yarder has been an all-time favourite apparel for every woman, particularly handloom sarees. However, the artisans who been burning midnight’s oil to craft these gorgeous sarees often end up being exploited by middlemen, and are underpaid thus making it difficult to earn their wages; It was to solve this problem and ensure that artisans get their due, Karagiri was born by Pallavi Mohadikar and her husband Dr Amol Patwari in 2017 with an initial investment of 3 Lakh only. Pallavi always wanted to do something for the upliftment of the weaver community across India. As the daughter of a weaver, Pallavi has always been knowledgeable about high quality sarees and started sourcing chikankari sarees and selling them on Ebay to meet her daily expenses as a student at IIM, Lucknow.An exquisite collection of intricately handcrafted designer pieces, conceived and crafted as an ode to the Indian Handloom Industry – brimmed with its characteristic graphic form lush colour, rich culture and iconic glamour, Karagiri flaunts the timeless beauty of our heritage worldwide. Karagiri’s team travels to rural parts of India to meet weavers and concoct a blend of unique six-yarders. It presently works with more than 1000 weavers from Banaras (Uttar Pradesh), Bagalkot (Karnataka), Yeola (Maharashtra), and Dharmavaram (Tamil Nadu) and gets the best handloom sarees made and ships them across the world. Karagiri draws attention from worldwide for the best collection of Handloom Sarees variants like Kosa Silk, Ikkat, Handwoven Kanjivarams, Banarasi Silk Sarees and much more for the liking of its customers.Apart from sarees, some of the other products sold by Karagiri includes Lehengas, Pashminas, Dupattas, Customised Blouses and etc. Immaculately handcrafted to highlight the brilliance of every design, The beautiful collection by Karagiri perfectly compliments their signature modern energy concocted with authentic designs. Over the last three years, Karagiri has grown from just five weavers in Maharashtra to working with 1,500 weavers across India and aims to onboard 5,000 weaver families by the end of this year. Having sold more than 50,000 units in 11 countries including Dubai and the US in the financial year 2019, it has achieved a growth revenue of Rs 12 crore, 400 times the initial invested amount. Karagiri has generated a revenue of Rs 20 crore for the current financial year and aims to target Rs 50 crore in 2021 and Rs 150 crore in 2022. For more information visit their website - https://www.karagiri.com/