Jeffrey Oboite discovers the missing link to financial freedom

Everybody has heard about the formula that would lead one straight to success: study at good schools, earn a degree, and work hard. Jeffrey Oboite did just that, but the one thing that nobody told him was the importance of having good credit. Growing his funds from a reliable credit score was something that Jeffrey learned the hard way, but it was all worth it.
Jeffrey Oboite went to a professional school and obtained a doctorate. After working hard as a pharmacist and a cloud engineer, he was making a six-figure income. On top of that, Jeffrey managed several business ventures. Despite acquiring a place at a high-rise condo in downtown Baltimore and two luxury cars, he felt that there was still room to grow his finances. However, he still lacked the necessary capital to do so.
While he had a substantial income, Jeffrey Oboite had poor credit scores. He visited multiple credit repair companies to help him take out the unfavorable aspects of his credit score. However, months passed by, and Jeffrey still wasn’t seeing the results he wanted. When he felt that his situation wasn’t getting any better, Jeffrey decided to take the reins on his problems.
“I made the decision to educate myself and spent years learning about all the different aspects of both personal and business credit,” Jeffrey Oboite said. In his journey, he met a great mentor who owns several businesses that earn eight-figures in sales. “He taught me about the power of leveraging large amounts of funds with credit to position yourself for growth in your business,” Jeffrey added.
Jeffrey Oboite was amazed when his mentor told him that he could either give him the funds he needed or hand him the “keys to the kingdom.” The mentor was referring to trade secrets and knowledge that could empower Jeffrey and lead to life-changing decisions. Curious as he was, Jeffrey took the latter option, and it yielded him life-changing results. He was not only able to clean his credit but he also obtained $300,000 in funding within a year. “This access to capital helped me scale my business to gross about $1,000,000 in sales within a year,” Jeffrey said.
Today, inspired by his success in turning his life around with good credit, Jeffrey Oboite is dedicated to educating and transforming thousands of lives. Hence, Emerald Score
was born. “There’s a significant deficit of financial literacy in the United States, and my goal is to reach those
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.