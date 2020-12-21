Kauser Khan, an inspirational women entrepreneur in India

In this golden age of globalization , digitalization and start-ups booms, India is clearly seeing a revolution vis-a- vis women entrepreneurs. There is no force more powerful than a women who is determined to break the glass ceilings , patriarchy ,enforced guilt ,work life balance — the challenges thrown in the path of a woman’s success are many, but many have taken on the mantle to power through them and succeed against all odds
One such woman with the gift of grace, and compelling charm is Kauser Khan .
Kauser Khan is a well established brand as a leadership trainer and corporate coach. Striving for excellence has been her constant endeavor, which has resulted in creating a niche brand for herself & Protocol.
“As a young woman, I suffered from low self-esteem due to a stutter. I know how much of a toll this can take on one’s self confidence. Once I overcame this though, there was no looking back!” says Kauser Khan, the founder-director of Protocol, an organization dedicated to setting new standards in corporate training, personality development, communication skills, and a lot more.
It is from her own extraordinary journey that Kauser derives the inspiration to enable people to become the best versions of themselves. An accomplished woman entrepreneur, Kauser has overcome immense personal odds, to become one of the most distinguished corporate trainers in India. Amongst other accolades, Kauser has been awarded the “National Award for Excellence in Corporate Training, 2017” by The Ministry of Education, Government of India.
Kauser’s journey started with a column in the reputed Bangalore based newspaper The Deccan Herald, where she wrote on etiquette and personality development. Her column became so popular that leading corporate houses soon came calling for customized programs. The rest, as they say, is history. Today she has the track record of three decades of successful experience in designing some of the finest and most successful training programs around the world, involving International business etiquette, Advisory, Communication Engineering, and Cross-Cultural Sensitization.
“Most of my clients are individuals with immense potential, but hampered due to poor soft skills.” Kauser says, adding that the feeling of accomplishment when her trainees find gainful employment is the most satisfying accomplishment. “This is what distinguishes Protocol from other training agencies, as we help people overcome their inhibitions and acknowledge their own true potential.”
Kauser shares her fine achievement at Protocol along with co-founder Mr. Fareed Hafeez, a “true gentleman”, who is also a National Award winner himself, and excels as Motivational Speaker, Life Coach, Corporate Trainer, Sales, Soft Skills, Leadership Trainer, and has been instrumental in taking Protocol to newer heights of glory. She also credits her small but extremely efficient team in helping Protocol scale the heights that it has today.
From social etiquette, human behavior, leadership skills, personality development and grooming, effective communication, confidence building, and advanced English speaking, Protocol has coined a niche for itself. An institution like no other, the company takes a unique approach in creating customized programs for clients. Such a tailored to fit approach in business is what sets Kauser’s ideals apart from the rest.
At a global level, Protocol has been appreciated on several grounds and is proud to have been associated with leading industry players like Bosch, Accenture, Mercedes Benz, IFB, Biocon International, Syngene, and others.
Furthermore, Kauser’s programs have been identified among significant training inclusions across organizations like BBRC, SAP India, MOOG, Embassy, L&T, and Faiveley. Taking a leap ahead in the game, Protocol has also emerged to be a game-changer as an image builder for celebrities, models, politicians, and Page 3 personalities.
Decoding the spirit of Kauser
“Kausar”, in Urdu, refers to a lake in Paradise, or the pond of abundance, as cited in the Holy Book of Quran. No denying, Kausar’s life is full of abundance; of knowledge and success in equal measures. Her grace and positivity are infectious and have played a huge role in her overwhelming success as a trainer and mentor. It comes as no surprise that she has won the following accolades
- National Award for Excellence in Corporate Training 2017 by the Ministry of Education, Government of India.
- The India-International Achievers Award for Customer Satisfaction, 2017.
- Global Achievers Award for Best Entrepreneur 2018.
- Best Facilitator of the Year – The Golden Award in Accenture.
- Karnataka State Educational Award
- Nominated for Asia’s leading entrepreneur brand 2021
In her bid to reach a wider audience, she writes regular columns for leading publications across the country, like Deccan Herald, Women Planet, Times of India, Deccan Chronicles, DNA, Outlook, and more. Her long cherished goal is to author a book where she would like to consolidate the decades of insight and experience in helping transform people’s lives.
Her journey as a self-made female entrepreneur is a true beacon for women who have been shackled by patriarchal oppression and the lack of opportunity and economic freedom. “With persistence and belief, no goal is beyond reach for women”, adds Kauser.
Visit Website - http://www.protocol.org.in/
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.