Know where people in India want to work - AmbitionBox best places to work in India awards 2022

"AmbitionBox, India’s No. 1 platform for company reviews and salary insights, has announced the winners of the AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India Awards 2022! More than 10 lakh employees rated their companies for this year's awards."
These awards are a testament to the outstanding work the winning companies are doing in creating an exceptional ecosystem where employees are appreciated for their dedication, commitment, and diligence. These awards are given across five main categories all of which are based on the number of employees working in India and nine popular industries.
The 5 Main categories are Mega (companies with 50,000+ employees in India), Large (companies with 10,001-50,000 employees in India), Mid-sized (companies with 1001-10000 employees in India), Small (companies with 501-1000 employees in India), and Tech Start-ups (companies with 501-1000 employees in India and founded after 1st January 2012).
The AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India Awards are purely based on employee feedback as nobody is better qualified to assess a company's work environment than its employees. This makes the entire process 100% transparent, with the winners being awarded based on employee ratings rather than a jury, avoiding any bias. Good Employer Brand: A Perfect Recipe To Attract And Retain Talent
A good employer brand is more than what it looks like on the surface. It's about fostering an environment that will attract and retain great talent, who in turn will build a company’s culture.
Many job seekers consider the employer's reputation while applying for jobs. With the right employer brand, one can position themselves as a company where employees are naturally motivated to go above and beyond for the company.
The days of job seekers merely considering the salary a company offers are long gone. Even if the salary is better than the industry average, most job seekers refuse to work for a company with a poor employer reputation.
“Winning AmbitionBox Best Places To Work in India Awards help companies build a strong employer brand and win the war for talent. Given our scale and reach, we wanted to recognise the best places to work in India that keep their employees at the forefront,” said Mayur Mundada, Founder and Business Head, AmbitionBox.
“We saw massive success after the first edition of ‘AmbitionBox Best Places To Work in India Awards’ in 2021, which was showcased among crores of job seekers in the country. We believe that every jobseeker has the right to have transparent and credible information about their future organisations which helps them make informed career decisions. Congratulations to all the winners who are doing great work for their employees.” Mayur further added. Winners of AmbitionBox Best Places to Work in India Awards
Here’s a glimpse of the top winners in the five main categories. 1. Best Mega Companies
(companies with 50,000+ employees in India)
Rank #1: Amazon (4.25/5 rating)
Rank #1: Mahindra and Mahindra (4.25/5 rating)
Rank #3: Aditya Birla (4.19/5 rating)View all 25 winners in the Best Mega Companies category on AmbitionBox 2. Best Large Companies
(companies with 10,001-50,000 employees in India)
Rank #1: Cisco (4.52/5 rating)
Rank #2: Nagarro (4.51/5 rating)
Rank #3: Lifestyle (4.44/5 rating)View all 25 winners in the Best Large Companies category on AmbitionBox 3. Best Mid-sized Companies
(companies with 1001-10000 employees in India)
Rank #1: Akamai Technologies (4.66/5 rating)
Rank #2: Kinara Capital (4.61/5 rating)
Rank #3: Vastu Housing Finance (4.59/5 rating) View all 15 winners in the Best Mid-sized Companies category on AmbitionBox 4. Best Small Companies
(companies with 501-1000 employees in India)
Rank #1: Nippon Koei India (4.70/5 rating)
Rank #2: Duck Creek (4.66/5 rating)
Rank #3: Moschip Technologies (4.62/5 rating) View all 15 winners in the Best Small Companies category on AmbitionBox 5. Best Tech Startups
(companies with 501-1000 employees in India and founded after 1st January 2012)
Rank #1: InterviewBit (4.52/5 rating)
Rank #2: Samunnati Financial Intermediation and Services (4.51/5 rating)
Rank #3: ShareChat (4.46/5 rating) View all 25 winners in the Best Tech Startups category on AmbitionBox
In addition to the five main categories, winners are also announced in nine popular industries: IT/ITES, Internet/Product, Banking, Financial Services, Pharma, Retail, Automobile, Construction, and FMCG.
View the full list of winners on the AmbitionBox website. Methodology
The list of winners is curated by AmbitionBox using a proprietary algorithm that analyses ratings from the employees who have worked in a company in the year 2021. Using these reviews, a new rating is calculated for each company, based on which companies are then ranked in various categories and industries, and the top companies are awarded in respective categories. The detailed methodology can be found on the AmbitionBox site.
is India's No.1 platform for company reviews and salary insights with over 64 lakh monthly users. With 45 lakhs+ company reviews, 1 crore+ salary insights and 4 lakh+ interview questions for over 6 lakh companies, AmbitionBox is the most trusted place for job seekers to discover the best workplaces.
