Make-Up, Magic & Marvel Mehak

Every individual is beautiful in their own unique way. However, the magic of a makeup expert can transform a shy damsel into a confident young woman, ready to take on the world. Gone are the days when make-up was just about putting on everything that’s on the dressing table!! Today due to Global exposure, make-up has advanced manifold and many techniques have sneaked in, Make-Up is now an art. An art that is perfected with passion, practice and an eye that knows nothing but flawless blends of palettes.

Mehak Kawatra, a pioneering young makeup artist with a purely majestic aura, is unstoppable, fierce and fantastic in her field. She is determined to make every woman look pretty, perfect and priceless empowering them with confidence for moments that matter. Every woman deserves a little extra dash of magic that helps her glow from inside-out. Mehak is a well-established Make-Up artist and has been reigning the beauty industry since 6 flawless years of perfection. Her vision is to reinstate every woman’s confidence through her make-up and hair artistry!! For her make-up is not her profession but what defines her and success to her isn't just the greens and glamour but perfecting a look for every woman on her special day.

Every dream needs a perfectionist to nurture and bring out the best in those who dare to dream. Mehak’s first step to bringing her dreams to life was at London School of Make-Up where she mastered the art of creating a picture-perfect look for the right occasion. Confidence is key to a beautiful you and Mehak have always believed in inspiring young girls to embrace the same, as make-up is just what accentuates the look but confidence is what brightens up the whole persona.

Mehak as an individual is charismatic, inspiring, hard-working and a good listener. She believes, that until one doesn't perceive carefully & cater to what the clients need, an artist isn't a true artist. One needs to keep in mind client specifications and simultaneously follow one’s own work ethics. Strictly following which, Mehak has been well-known not just for her flawless work but her work ethics too. She values time, works diligently and believes in using only the best of the best & authentic products for her brides and other beauties.

Striving for success doesn't come easy, it is all about putting in the time, determination and dedication. Mehak makes sure she is always well versed with the upcoming and most talked about trends. It doesn't end there, she focuses on pioneering every look via hours of self-study, exploration, experimentation and feeding her curiosity with endless trials to achieve perfection in every look. Her sheer ability to harmonise diverse skills and creatively think out the box is what makes her special! She puts simplicity over superficiality and hence is an ace when it comes to High-Definition Bridal make-up, Bollywood Glam, Cut-crease Smokey eye make-up without having to add on extra layers.

Having aced the art of make-up and hair artistry, she has recently launched her own brand “GLAM-O-HOLIC” which offers an exclusive range of Professional Make-up Brushes and Hypnotic 3D-Mink Eyelashes. Mehak uses top of the craft products such as Bobbi Brown, Urban Decay, NARS, KYLIE, Chanel, Tomford, Huda Beauty, Anastasia Beverly Hills et all. And also, conducts workshops for enthusiastic individuals to nurture their creative minds and ideas. Further which, Mehak along with her team are also focused to venture out more with a make-up academy and a line of cosmetic products too! They are tirelessly working towards a purpose to contribute more to the fashion industry and secure an exceptional position for themselves in the industry.

Mehak is a dotting mother to a 6year old and a fabulous at what she does. She has been a hard-working young woman who within 6 years of her journey into turning every look in a seamless masterpiece, has bagged quite a few accolades and appreciation from the industry. Mehak has honoured with awards International Award Brand Icon Thailand, Wedding Mantra award for the celebrity make-up and hair artist. She has been awarded by top-notch celebrities of the Bollywood film industry, namely, Internation Quality Award by Kareena Kapoor Khan, International Excellence Award by Madhuri Dixit, Best Celebrity & Bridal Make-Up Artist of the year Award by Chitrangada Singh. It doesn't end here!! Mehak has been an official promotional partner for Bollywood blockbusters like Veere Di Wedding & Gully boy, she has been on live make-up sets of Aate Di Chiri with Neeru Bajwa and shoots with actress Sonam Bajwa. That’s not all as well!! She had her Academy Inauguration and MK masterclass with Gauhar Khan and Ankita Sharma. She received an award for the Quality Eye Lashes and Professional Brushes for her own brand GLAM-O-HOLIC by Dia Mirza.

It isn't the awards but the art of achieving excellence in her field, that has created a humongous fan following for Mehak Kawatra. She is a favourite among young ladies aspiring to be like her, her fan-base includes numerous celebrities and she herself today is a celebrity and is her own big fan! Mehak is a social media buff and has received love with a jaw-dropping number of 220K+ followers and counting by the day.

Mehak’s client diaries are all about glitter and galore with appreciations nationwide. Sargun Mehta, Jagdish Jewellers, Jaipur Diamonds, Rahul Kapoor, Janpath Estate etc are a testimony of her hard work to give a flawless natural look to all women. Mehak’s focus Versatility and Simplicity gave her an edge at catwalk, runways and prestige fashion shows of renowned designers. She beautifully accentuated the aura of garments with her flawless work of art on Lois for designers like Sabyasachi, Shantanu & Nikhil, Ritu Kumar, Ridhi Mehra, Gaurav Gupta and many more, giving her and exemplary push for Angelic Beautiful make-up.

Mehak Kawatra spearheaded the makeup industry from Ludhiana, Punjab and have made her mark all over India. She had big dreams, desired to achieve excellence, wished to create magic and she conquered it all!! Today she is the only make-up expert from Ludhiana who has journeyed this far with magic at her fingertips, stars in her eyes, loved ones by her side and straight into the prestigious pages of Forbes!