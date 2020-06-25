Meet the fierce entrepreneur Astyle Alive (Alec Martin) making it in the Pandemic

Entrepreneur life looks easy, but it is not, as everyone expects a lot from you. In the greatest of times, it can feel like skydiving without a parachute. So, think what it's like during continued lockdowns, economic change, and the news about the pandemic growing every day. You don't have to imagine it—we are living it.
We came across one self-made entrepreneur under 30 Alec Martin, who is balancing his multiple businesses beautifully from the past many years. Today many entrepreneurs are feeling the pain due to pandemic, but he is doing an exceptional job with his innovative ideas.
Alec Martin began his entrepreneurial journey with a real estate development and construction company,
One Umbrella Enterprise INC.
Becoming a pro in real estate, Alec moved to another business called
Credit Is A Must a credit repair company.
Now, Alec is all set to invest next in health and wellness through the Tranquil Store
– CBD (Cannabidiol) Company. Tranquil Store is a premium quality CBD company based out of New York City. In its simplest form, CBD is one of the many compounds found in a cannabis plant called hemp. CBD is not cannabis and it will not get you high. Tranquil Store will launch in the Summer of 2020.
Other than business, this young entrepreneur is a big fan of music. Alec spends downtime producing, doing a bit of artist development as well as connecting upcoming artist to the proper channels.
Many today feel like they have lost direction due to the pandemic. Every business in the country is being put to the test, which makes any business idea seem impossible. Alec Martin is an entrepreneur who we feel is taking an active part in bringing the economy back on track.
We wish thriving young entrepreneur Alec Martin all the best for his future ventures. He is setting a great example for the entrepreneurs around. If you are active and reading the market, then you too should not find it tough doing business like Alec Martin.
