Mike Anderson shares the importance of achieving status delta for your brand

Wouldn't it be nice to sell not based on price, but based on value? Mike Anderson
has become a branding master helping brands achieve the status they deserve. You see if you don’t control the narrative of your brand, someone else will.
You see, there's this thing called status delta, which a lot of people fail to understand is ultimately what people buy on. It’s the same reason people buy $1000 phones, cars they can't afford, and clothing they can't afford. The majority of people want to make purchases that they feel brings them closer to the status they are seeking. They want to feel like other people now see them with a higher status.
Today, Mike Anderson will talk us through 3 ways to achieve status delta, and which one holds to crown.
Educational Content
Educational content is one of the cheapest, most common ways to develop status within your brand. As you begin to share your expertise with the world, you will begin to be viewed as the expert you are. However, through this method or creating status delta, there are two important things to consider.
Gaining credibility from your target audience through education takes a ton of both consistency and time. Don’t expect your first educational video to blow up on Instagram. You must be willing to show up every single day and provide value. Over time, your status delta can be achieved at some level.
Advertising
When utilizing an ad platform like Facebook, Instagram, or YouTube it’s possible to create a status delta through visibility. When we see the same person’s ads multiple times, our subconscious mind understands that the brand is spending tons of money on the platform. Therefore, we make the assumption that if they are spending lots of advertising dollars, they must be producing a lot of revenue and be helping a lot of people.
However, the drawback with this strategy is that it’s tough for your small-medium size business. Ads can get expensive, and in order to create the status delta from advertising online, you have to get ready to bring a fat wallet with you.
Press Features
This is exactly how effective press works for your business. When you have high-level publications writing about your service, other people see that. Your customers see that. They are immediately inclined to increase the status of your company. Listen, I'm not here to tell you that press is the only way to increase your status delta, we’ve mentioned 2 others. However, the main difference I will highlight that allows the press to rise above the previous strategies mentioned is our most important asset...time.
With the correct team representing you
, status delta can quite literally be achieved overnight.
Now given the information you’ve obtained throughout this article from Mike Anderson, you know understand how status delta can be achieved. You’ve learned both the long term and short term solutions towards raising the status of your brand. Information isn’t anything without application, so make sure to apply these strategies to your brand’s growth today!
The pages slugged ‘Brand Connect’ are equivalent to advertisements and are not written and produced by Forbes India journalists.