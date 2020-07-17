Mirko La Rosa gives over 7.5k€ worth of palliatives through the GrowGiveaway Project

Mirko La Rosa is a popular social media figure and successful entrepreneur. He is known for his amazing social media exploits that have turned several individuals into Instagram celebrities in little or no time and creating a path for them to get rid of the 9 to 5 rat race and achieve success as entrepreneurs. In light of the ravaging COVID-19 crisis, Mirko has taken the responsibility of helping businesses and individuals struggling with the effect of the pandemic by launching the GrowGiveaway Project. “Being able to contribute and give back to people in this moment of the history is for me the most exciting thing that is happening right now in my life and that keeps me awake during these nights of quarantine,” said Mirko La Rosa. The coronavirus crisis has greatly impacted the lives of millions of people across the globe, with an unprecedented level of unemployment recorded due to the pandemic. While economies are beginning to reopen, the devastating effects of the crisis still loom. Several bodies have contributed to alleviate the struggles of people and even businesses. In a similar vein, Mirko La Rosa is lending a helping hand to his fans and clients. Mirko has collaborated with other social media influencers to launch of the GrowGiveaway Project, where he aims to donate goods worth as much as €7,500. The move is seemingly unprecedented, especially with the partnership with other social media heavyweights to reach out to people that are often overlooked by the government and other authorities. Mirko is looking to use Instagram to carry out the project. This is not surprising, considering that the social media influencer has basically adopted the platform as his friend and family. The project is also in line with Mirko’s goal of using social media as a tool to help others become famous, start and grow their business. Several Italian influencers have supported the cause by Mirko La Rosa, donating their quota to help the project achieve the monthly target of providing goods to the needy and ultimately helping as many people as possible to improve their presence on social media. Mirko’s GrowGiveaway Project is a laudable one that should be a source of inspiration to other celebrities and well-meaning individuals.