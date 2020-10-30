MK Gold Paints: Winning over unchartered territories with quality product range

The Indian paint industry has evolved over the years very much like the people’s preferences. While earlier the traditional whitewash is what everyone wanted, nowadays they wish to have high-quality paints like emulsions and enamel paints. “The change in the behaviour of end consumers bodes well for the Indian paints industry. This has also made the market very competitive. All major players in the Indian paints industry are making innovations, bringing out better quality products and aggressively capitalizing upon the burgeoning demand. It is good for all industry players and the end consumer too,” says Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao, Director, MKGold Paints Pvt. Ltd. With Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao as the visionary founder, MKGold Paints started its commercial operations in 2002 as manufacturers of decorative paints. Within the first couple of years, the company had successfully established a 600 dealer’s strong network in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Orissa. To adapt to the change in government policies and to avoid being hit by increased rate of taxes on decorative paints, Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao made the company diversify into industrial coatings and applications with never before heard of “guarantee and warranty scheme” and soon began catering its services to refineries, fertilizer companies, steel plants, Ministry of Defence, road projects and Indian railways.MK Gold Paints Pvt Ltd, a leading paints manufacturing company based in Visakhapatnam is contributing to the fast evolving paints industry in India. The company manufactures industrial, marine and decorative paints suitable for any application. It is among the top 10 companies in India that provides products of anti-corrosion coatings and application services along with guarantee to refineries, steel plants, fertilizer companies, and projects. It also supplies its products with warranty to the Ministry of Defense, railways and construction companies. Since then, MK Gold Paints has grown from strength to strength under the able leadership of Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao. Over the past 20 years, MK Gold Paints has emerged as a popular brand nationwide. Today, MK Gold Paints is an ISO 9001-2015 certified company that offers a wide array of products that have proved to be extremely useful and emerged as the preferred choice for applications in severe corrosive industrial environments. Products of MK Gold Paints are extensively used in refinery, dock and harbour installations, barrages, swimming pools, pulp and paper industries, underwater applications and heat resistance applications. Some of its product range includes all types of both solvent and water base paints i.e., zinc chrome primer, zinc phosphate primers, metal primers, Itch primers, epoxy primers, chlorinated rubber primers, synthetic enamel finish paints, chlorinated rubber finish paints, epoxy finish paints, polyurethane (PU) and micaceous iron oxide (MIO) paints, bituminous \ anti –corrosive paints, and high build primers. “I am proud to say that our product range is time tested and proven for quality. We are technically qualified and have always successfully completed our work contracts well within time across Government, Semi Government and private sector industries. No wonder then, our brand is one of the most respected in the country,” says Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao. The company has a state of the art laboratory and facility for monitoring and controlling quality of its products. It has an ISO 9001 2015 certification which confirms that it follows procedural quality protocols and management policies through documentation. Besides, its products are MSME NABL certified laboratory (Govt. of India) certified too. “It is a matter of honour and pride for our company, and to me personally, that CQAE (Chief Quality Assurance Establishment, Govt. of India) inspected our premises and facility and expressed great level of satisfaction. This confirms our dedication to maintaining very high standards of quality in all parts of our operations,” shared Mr. Mullapudi Krishna Rao. Apart from manufacturing industrial paints and coating, M.K. Gold Paints Pvt Ltd also undertakes job applications for the process industries. It provides training services and nurtures professionals in the domain of production, marketing, application and management. “We try to find appropriate professionals and depute them in the right places at the right time. We’re proud to have enabled employment for 150 to 200 professionals. We are working towards and hope to provide employment to more than 1000 professionals by 2025,” he mentions. MK Gold Paints has a long list of esteemed clients including Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (RINL), Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Ltd., Rain Calcining Ltd., East Coat Railway –Waltair Division, Madras Fertilizers Limited, Chennai, National Highway Authorities India, Steel Authority of India Ltd., Visakhapatnam, Material Organization, Visakhapatnam (MOV), Avantel Limited, Material Organization (Port Blair), Dockyard INS (Jalashwa) ship and INS( Kirchi) ship. The company is also an approved vendor for supply of paints in most of the public and private sector Industrial units and regularly participates in the tenders floated by the same. These entities include - Bharath Heavy Plate & Vessels Ltd., Visakhapatnam, Oil and Natural Gas Corporation, Rajahmundary, Indian Farmers Fertilizers Cooperative Ltd (IFFCO) Kandala, Rashtriya Chemical Fertilizers, Bridge & Roof – Chennai, CPCL – Chennai, NTPC - Visakhapatnam, HSL - Visakhapatnam, MO (Kochi) among several others. MK Gold Paints is also a recipient of Government Purchase Enlistment Certificate, which is at par with DGS&D. “In the coming five years we are planning to further expand our reach and cover the whole of India in terms of reach in every major city and town. We’re availing the expertise and research from top 10 business schools through our young and experienced promoters who are pursuing MBA from MICHIGAN ROSS BUSINESS SCHOOL in USA and research in Andhra University in India to help us chase down our ambitious targets,” says Mullapudi Krishna Rao as he talks about the company’s plans to reach out to and win unchartered territories with its quality product range.