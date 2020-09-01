Most common health problems to be aware of and how you can address it

Public health issues in India are on the rise, especially those linked to unhealthy lifestyles. Environmental pollution, increasing levels of stress and other factors also have a role to play here. To worsen this, healthcare resources are severely lacking with the doctor population ratio around the 1:1,700 mark as of September 2019, well above the WHO prescribed 1:1,100 ratio. This makes it that much harder to avail treatment, thus resulting in a higher prevalence of a health problem like malaria or other infectious diseases.
Despite limitations, healthcare is something you cannot compromise on. A good first step to ensuring your well-being is to be aware of what the common health issues
are and creating a plan to address such health issues. This article lists the common health problems in India that you should know about. When it comes to paying for the medical expenses related to it, a smart way to is to get the Bajaj Finserv Health EMI Network Card. This fully digital health card grants you access to a suite of benefits that help you avail medical care easily and affordably at over 5,500 healthcare institutions in India. It gives you a pre-approved for a limit of up to Rs.4 lakh so you can pay medical bills affordably over a flexible tenor of 24 months via No Cost EMIs. With this card, you can also avail exclusive offers from hospitals, path labs, and pharmacies to make healthcare one less thing to worry about.
1. Lifestyle diseases
Be it improper diet, sedentary daily routine, and unhealthy habits like smoking and alcohol consumption, unhealthy lifestyle choices can lead to chronic non-communicable diseases like diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Such diseases are not only common in India, but also dangerous if left untreated.
In fact, one in 6 diabetics in the world is from India, with the urban population having a higher chance of presenting with it. Obesity in India is also on the rise and its prevalence is expected to triple in adults by 2040. This is a highly alarming finding as obesity can act as a catalyst to major health issues, generally those to do with heart health.
Thankfully, lifestyle diseases can be helped by taking proactive steps towards living healthier, such as eating nutritious foods, exercising often and cutting back on unhealthy addictions. A good way to avoid such a health problem is to opt for a complete wellness program. With the Health Card
by Bajaj Finserv, you can find such packages at partner healthcare centres and avail special deals like the offer listed below.
2. Cardiovascular disease
|
Partner Name
|
Category
|
Offer
|
Offer valid till
|
Truweight
|
Slimming & wellness
|
40% discount on immunity fight back packages
|
30-09-2020
This is a health problem that is usually the most severe and requires immediate medical care. Cardiovascular diseases that result in strokes or heart attacks account for over 2.5 million or 26% of deaths in India and are usually brought on by unhealthy lifestyles. Contributing factors include obesity, hypertension, coronary heart disease and rheumatic heart disease, all of which are quite common in India.
The treatment for cardiovascular disease is cardiovascular surgery or care related to it. Such treatment is best availed at leading multi-specialty hospitals and with the Digital Health EMI Network Card, you can get the care you need affordably on No Cost EMIs.
3. Oral cancer
Of all the cases in the world, India makes up for 86% of those detected annually. It is the third most common cancer in India and a major risk is linked to chewing or smoking tobacco. Ideally, at the fight sight of the early signs, you should get diagnosed or tested to give yourself the best chance at recovery.
Do note that oncology treatments can be quite heavy on your finances, usually running into lakhs. However, you can pay for these treatments on affordbale No Cost EMIs with the Health EMI Network Card.
4. Male-pattern baldness
Studies have found that hair loss is now a lot more common and more to do with a person’s lifestyle than genetics. In fact, Indian men are now beginning to bald in their early 20s, whereas their fathers didn’t face this issue until their 40s. Women are also affected by such a problem and among the leading causes are stress, pollution, poor nutrition and toxins.
At this stage, a worthwhile solution to consider is hair transplantation surgery or hair restoration therapy. Here are the offers you can avail for such treatment with the Digital Health EMI Network Card.
Dengue and malaria
|
Partner Name
|
Category
|
Offer
|
Offer valid till
|
Skin City
|
Hair restoration and cosmetic surgery
|
20% off on cosmetic procedures + free online consultation
|
30-09-2020
|
Dr Batra’s
|
Hair restoration and cosmetic surgery
|
25% off on homeopathy treatments. Call 9920016831 to book your appointment
|
31-12-2020
|
Dr. Marwah’s
|
Hair restoration and cosmetic surgery
|
20% discount on hair transplantation and cool sculpting procedures
|
31-03-2021
There are numerous infectious diseases that plague the Indian population, and leaving them untreated worsens the problem. In particular, the health problem of dengue is most common during the monsoons and can be deadly without proper care. In such cases, an early diagnosis is imperative to give you the best chance at a speedy recovery.
To get tests at pathology and diagnostic centres at discounted rates, take advantage of these offers via the Bajaj Finserv Digital Health EMI Network Card.
|
Partner Name
|
Category
|
Offer
|
Offer valid till
|
Apollo Pharmacy
|
Diagnostic care
|
Instant discount of up to 15%.
Use code: Bajaj Health Card - 7089
|
31-12-2020
|
Metropolis
|
Diagnostic care
|
20% discount on in-house pathology tests at Metropolis outlets & on home visits
|
|
Medlife
|
Diagnostic care
|
Flat 30% off on all medicines + 10% cashback on Bajaj Finserv Wallet App
Use code: BAJAJ30
|
31-12-2020
All of these health issues can and should be treated with proper healthcare given how serious some of them are. However, there is a gap between the availability of healthcare resources and the need for the same. It is here that telehealth
technology comes into play. With it, a health problem that doesn’t require hospitalisation can be treated virtually or over telecommunication platforms. Moreover, telehealth
goes beyond simply catering to patients and works toward enhancing the healthcare system as a whole.
During the current pandemic, telemedicine is already becoming popular and it won't be long before it is the norm for treating most health problems. A good way to equip yourself for this digital shift to healthcare services is to arm yourself with the Bajaj Finserv Digital EMI Network Card. This card allows you to avail a range of 800+ treatments across India and address medical care for yourself and your family. To get started today, check your pre-approved offer and enjoy instant activation online.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.