PCNY the Streets and Yonkers officials, Precision Concierge New York hand out more than 1400 boxes of food

Wayne Schneider is A Successful Yonkers Entrepreneur Who Has A Deep Concern For The Less FortunateWayne Schneider started Precision Conciege with his brother Oren Schneider, Known as PCNY, the company provide luxury car service, private aircrafts, yacht charters, protective services and numerous high end clientele concierge services. And there is other which is PCNY clothing brandPCNYintheStreets was co-founded by Wayne Schneider and Talia Schneider, with a lot of assistance from family and friends. Having grown up in Yonkers and living in the various boroughs of NYC, PCNYintheStreets members continue to spearhead multiple initiatives throughout the area; including feeding approximately 200 homeless people every week on 34th Street & 8th Avenue.Every week friends of the Schneiders ascended onto 34th street in New York City to feed the homeless and less fortunate. Really this amazing help for less fortunate.. They are always doing good job for humanityOn 28 September 2020 Wayne Schneider and his some friend Precision and Concierge New York teamed up to hand out more than 1,400 boxes of fresh produce, meat and dairy products. And this boxes donate to less fortunate.This was good help for humanity."I appreciate the food we've been given," says Yonkers resident Donald Saunders. "It helps out a lot and stuff. The city of Yonkers doing something that's good for the people."Over 1400 family received a 40-pound box with a variety of fresh foods. This was big help in this pandemic situation for less fortunate peopleThis pandemic did create the food emergency, but it helped expose the food emergency," says City Council President Mike Khader. "So, what we're doing is giving to Yonkers, to the most needy families. This is really valuable help for less fortunate people and humanity"