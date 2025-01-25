Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan Season 3: A journey of hope and responsibility

The third edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan began on January 6, bringing together a cohort of eminent personalities to champion the cause of road safety. This year, the campaign focuses on engaging with children, who are not just the most vulnerable of road crash victims but also the drivers of tomorrow.

This year’s edition started with a concert, where 1,500 school students cheered, sang, and learned about the importance of road safety. There was also a Q&A session that Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, held with the students. He addressed their queries with a blend of wisdom and actionable advice.

The event also featured a musical anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, inspiring young attendees to pledge their commitment to becoming road safety champions.

The young participants were also introduced to YouTubers Aayush Kalra and Prakriti Kalra, popularly known as Aayu and Pihu, who reinforced the importance of road safety.

Spreading the word