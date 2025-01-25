Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan Season 3: A journey of hope and responsibility

This telethon will not just be another televised event but a movement that calls upon each one of us to step up and make a difference
The third edition of Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan began on January 6, bringing together a cohort of eminent personalities to champion the cause of road safety. This year, the campaign focuses on engaging with children, who are not just the most vulnerable of road crash victims but also the drivers of tomorrow.
This year’s edition started with a concert, where 1,500 school students cheered, sang, and learned about the importance of road safety. There was also a Q&A session that Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, held with the students. He addressed their queries with a blend of wisdom and actionable advice.
The event also featured a musical anthem by Shankar Mahadevan, inspiring young attendees to pledge their commitment to becoming road safety champions.
The young participants were also introduced to YouTubers Aayush Kalra and Prakriti Kalra, popularly known as Aayu and Pihu, who reinforced the importance of road safety.
Spreading the word
Sadak Suraksha Abhiyaan also endeavours to raise awareness on the importance of road safety at the grassroots level. To this end, regional events are being organised to sensitise communities and deliver vital lessons on underage driving, awareness about the Good Samaritan Law and other issues across the country. A ‘Sadak Suraksha Bus’ is further on a nationwide mission to make learning about road safety engaging and accessible.
The focus of this mission is to bring communities together, exchange stories, take part in interactive sessions, and learn how small behavioural changes like obeying traffic laws or wearing seatbelts can save lives.
Live telethon: A nationwide call to action
The campaign is now gearing up for its most awaited component—a grand telethon that promises to unite the nation in its mission for safer roads. Airing live on January 25, 2025, Saturday, from 11 AM onwards, the four-hour telecast will be a mix of stories, discussions, and entertainment. The event will feature an inspiring panel led by Gadkari and legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan to champion the cause of road safety. Celebrated lyricist Prasoon Joshi, as well as star actors Pankaj Tripathi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Vikrant Massey will join them. Young entrepreneur Navya Naveli Nanda will be the voice of the next generation, sharing her insights on collective action.
This telethon will not just be another televised event but a movement that calls upon each one of us to step up and make a difference. Tune in, get inspired, and become part of the change. Together, we can make our roads safer and save countless lives. Stay tuned.
