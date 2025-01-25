Spinning out of control: Dangers of Speeding

Speeding is a key risk factor in road crashes. In 2023, speeding alone was responsible for 68.1% (1,17,682) of road crash fatalities, outnumbering several other causes. While reaching a destination faster may seem tempting, the dangers of speeding far outweigh the marginal amount of time one saves.

Why is Speeding Dangerous?

Speeding gives us less time to react to a dangerous situation, like a car stopping abruptly or a pedestrian walking across the street. Speeding also reduces your ability to control the vehicle, especially in unexpected situations.

It is not just the driver’s safety that is at stake when speeding. The lives of other road users are also at risk.

Misconceptions about Speeding