The grand finale: Forbes India and PhonePe PG celebrate India's small business revolution

India is steadily progressing toward its goal of becoming a $10 trillion economy by 2035, aspiring to join the ranks of developed nations by the time it marks 100 years of independence. To materialize these visions into reality, Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) must play a pivotal role in fueling job creation, fostering innovation, and driving inclusive regional development.

Recognizing the importance of this sector in shaping the nation’s future, Forbes India, in partnership with PhonePe Payment Gateway (PhonePe PG), launched the Forbes India Small Business Summit—a marquee campaign aimed at encouraging and empowering small businesses and amplifying their voices.

Journey Across the Nation

The Small Business Summit embarked on a transformative journey across India with SMB Huddle events in Chennai, Lucknow, Indore, and Pune and culminated in a grand summit in Delhi. These events brought together MSME owners, entrepreneurs, experts, and regulators to discuss key facets of enterprise—regulation, innovation, digital transformation, marketing, and finance—to propel the SMB ecosystem forward. The campaign aimed to equip SMEs with the tools and perspectives that are needed to capitalize on emerging opportunities to garner greater success.

As a hub for over 2.5 lakh MSMEs across technology, retail, and manufacturing, Delhi embodies the spirit of innovation and global competitiveness at the heart of India’s entrepreneurial ambitions. The grand summit in Delhi, themed ‘Delhi Means Innovation: Leading the Digital Transformation in India’s MSME Ecosystem’, stood as the pinnacle of this nationwide campaign.