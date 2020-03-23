Taara Malthora – The guiding light who helps people find their own magic

True to her name, Taara Malhotra is the guiding light for thousands of seekers walking the path of spiritual growth and self empowerment. An illuminating personality, Taara Malhotra is seen differently by different people. While some considered her to be India’s leading Celebrity Tarot Card Reader, others are convinced that she is an accomplished Clairvoyant, or a Numerologist, or a Spiritual and Karmic Healer. Truth is, she’s all of it and more!
Taara Malhotra is a gifted clairvoyant. She has been sensing energies and hearing voices even since her childhood. She knew this intimidated people around her, and after years of being made to feel like a misfit, she realised that each one of us has some magic in them. Most are just not aware of it or ignore, or suppress it just to please others. She knew then, that she had found her true calling and that helping such people find their own magic is what she wished to do all her life.
Since then, she immersed herself in the Occult Sciences and spiritual learning. With her wealth of knowledge, she also started to help others around her struggling in their lives for various reasons. She has over a decade of experience in helping others professionally.
Taara is also a Certified Reiki Grand Master, Certified Tarot Card Reader, Lenormand Card Reader, Numerologist, Coffee Cup Reader, Karmic Healer, Lama Fera Master, Switchword Expert, Crystal Healer, among others. She uses all this knowledge to guide people and bring them in sync with their soul plan. She also uses her gift to provide healings and remedies free of cost to underprivileged people.
In the capacity of the Director of “Divine Energy Bliss”, she also leads the learning programmes, courses and training in all the above modalities.
She uses various blends of healing techniques, Sacred Codes, Mantras, Yantras, and channelizes her energy through Alashic records and Spirits, Angels and Guides from outer Realms and also through the visions during her sessions to offer the best guidance and solutions to those who seek her for help and counsel. Her sole aim remains to assist people in leading a worry free life and do away with confusions that weigh their weary minds.
She truly believes that there is magic in everyone and people can harness its potential if they keep an open mind. For long, Taara Malhotra has been offering spiritual guidance and healing to top Bollywood celebrities including big names like Shahrukh Khan, Anushka Sharma, Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Ranbir Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Ranvir Singh, Alia Bhatt, Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit and many more.
She credits her impressive following to her authenticity and the zeal to help people explore their potential and learn to trust their intuition. There are many who vouch for her uncanny ability to create meaningful coincidences and giving a nudge to them to become a better version of themselves.
You can see her on TV shows and read her exclusive columns in several Magazines and Newspapers.
Taara Malhotra has won several Honours and Awards in Occult Sciences, Spiritual Heading and other Healing disciplines. These include:
● “TAROT QUEEN” at INDIAN Constitution Club in Jan 2020
● National Choice award as Best Hoilistic Healer & Tarot Card Reader
● Humanity Excellence Award
● NAVRATNA in Occult, Alternative & Spiritual Healings
● Energy Empress in 2016
● Nari Shakti Sammaan as one of the 51 Most Influential Woman of India
● Ravishing Wedding Award for "Most Talented International Spiritual Healer & Life Coach"
● Indian Icon Award in Vaastu & Tarot
● Inspiring Women Achiever Award in "Tarot Card & Numerology"
● Most recently, Taara Malhotra was among the Achievers in the second season of GAA’19.
