The future of education is online – and the future is here

The COVID-19 pandemic has changed everything and made the world a gloomy place but the human race is a survivor – we know how to emerge and win. We have done it in the past, we shall do this again.
Look at our track record
During World War II, when American men went off to war, women proved that they could do the so-called “men’s” work — and do it well too! Women never looked back after that.
Similarly, the Y2K problem demanded the extensive use of Indian software engineers, leading to the tripling of employment-based visas granted by the U.S. Fixing that bug enabled Indian engineers to establish their credentials, and catapulted them as world leaders
in addressing technology problems. Alphabet, Microsoft, IBM, and Adobe are all headed by India-born engineers today.
Way ahead
Undoubtedly, the present COVID-19 pandemic and the resultant lockdown has changed the way we live. With schools, colleges, Universities closed for months, e-learning came to the forefront, across the world! Even with the lockdowns opening up, we now know that this change is here to stay.
The digital educational supplement wave is here to stay like e-commerce and online shopping.
Technology has become an integral part of our education system with the introduction of new-age digital platforms enhancing the academic landscape across the globe. Students at every level of education, from pre-primary to graduate and professional levels, use one or the other means of online education to enrich their learning abilities. The pedagogical evolution and the use of technology in the education sector have turned all focus on “ONLINE EDUCATION” being the new normal.
With COVID-19 and the unprecedented times it has brought about, we need to start talking about reinventing our education systems. We need to craft an education system that imparts a whole new set of dynamic skills for students. With the new measures that Covid-19 has brought about, we should shift the focus of education away from content, to a skills-based programme. What should these skills be? The famous author Yuval Noah Harari enlightens us in this regard. He identifies the 4Cs of critical thinking, communication, collaboration and creativity as the skills which will be indispensable in the future.
Our educational systems will definitely respond to provide students with such enriching life skills that are demanded by the present as well as the future.
ABOUT VG LEARNING (India) Ltd
- Run under the mentorship of Tax Guru, CA Vinod Gupta, VG Learning Destination has been a pioneer of teaching Direct Tax classes in the Chartered Accountancy Qualification (ICAI) has a lineage for over 30 years! Also, provides International Accountancy Qualifications like the ACCA Qualification (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and the CPA-US (Certified Public Accountant) .VG Learning has tied up with Grant Thornton India LLP as Knowledge Partners for its International Qualifications! Alongside, the company also offers IFRS, CIMA and many other certificate courses by AICPA USA. VG Learning has content Partner BPP U.K. for ACCA Course and Becker USA for CPA Course.
ABOUT 88Tuition Pte Ltd
- Established by Mr Anil Ahuja and CA Vinod Gupta; 88tuition and 88Learn
have been established with the social objective of making quality video-based learning material available to all Singapore students. It’s ACCA , IFRS and CPA-US courses are powered by Grant Thornton India LLP as its Knowledge Partner. Technology, Connectivity and Social Media are rapidly changing the world of Education and 88Tuition has been instrumental in building up a strong brand name for itself with tie ups with DBS Bank in Singapore, SINDA, NTUC in Singapore and the Security Bank in Philippines.
Responding to the need of the hour, VG Learning Destination (India) Ltd and 88Tuition Pte Ltd have been able to create and provide trusted and experienced Online training to not just school students but also to professionals looking for upskilling their skill set during this pandemic.
With the social objective of making quality video-based learning material available to students at a very affordable price, the idea is to create a highly trusted brand serving school students, parents and young professionals.
Rise above
Since we strongly believe in education with a cause and that as a good corporate citizen of the society, it is our moral duty to stand up in these testing times for the entire community.
As a means of support, we have provided FREE Online lessons to primary and secondary school students across the Asian market.
Similarly, we understand that these can be testing times for professionals across the globe as well.
We are providing our Professional courses like the ACCA Qualification (Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) and the CPA-US (Certified Public Accountant) which we conduct in association with Grant Thornton India LLP as our Knowledge Partners; at a hugely discounted price to extend our support to the Professionals around the world looking at enhancing their skill set.
The new normal
We understand that these changes are here to stay! We will all have to adapt and learn to live with them.
It is time for us to be more compassionate towards the society that we live in, it is time for us to appreciate that businesses today need to deliver on their social objectives more than ever.
Our endeavour is to continue to build the brand name and the lineage as an ambassador of goodwill and constant growth of students, both young and professionals across the globe.
We don’t know when this pandemic will end, we don’t know when our lives will ever be back to normal again…but since adaptability is a great human asset, we must learn, we must adapt and emerge as the winners that the human race has always been.
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.