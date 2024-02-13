The much awaited top 30 talent leaders of 2024: Celebrating excellence in people management

In today's dynamic and ever-evolving business landscape, talent leaders play a pivotal role like never before. They are the architects of transformation, the driving force behind organizational success, and the custodians of nurturing human capital.

Recognizing the significance of these visionary leaders, Forbes India and Indeed present the second edition of the prestigious 'Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2024'. This initiative is a sequel to the resounding success of the 2023 edition, where trailblazing talent leaders were celebrated for their unwavering commitment to fostering a talent-first strategy within their organizations. The maiden endeavour - 'Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2023' - chronicled a remarkable journey. Forbes India and Indeed, tied up with a knowledge partner that meticulously curated a list of exemplary talent leaders from diverse sectors. These leaders consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation in people management, setting new benchmarks for the industry. Finally, the event culminated in a grand celebration at the Leela Palace, Bengaluru, on 22nd February 2023. The celebrations were graced by luminaries from the world of business and talent management, including Harichandan Arakali, Editor – Tech & Innovation, Forbes India; Rohan Sylvester, Talent Strategy Advisor, Indeed; Kanchan Mukherjee, Professor & Chairperson, OBHR Management; R. Swaminathan, Chief People Officer, WNS Global Services; Krishna Raghavan, Chief People Officer, Flipkart; Naini Thaker, Forbes India; Anil Kumble, former Indian cricketer and coach; Vinita Bali, Independent Director on Global and Indian Boards; and Sashi Kumar, Indeed India. Their presence added prestige and depth to the celebration of exceptional talent leadership. The winners represented companies from a galaxy of industries and sectors including, Girnarsoft – Cardekho group, Honeywell, Mankind Pharma, AP Moller Maersk, Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing, Deloitte, Ericsson India Global Services, Servion Global, Amazon Development Centre India, Siemens Energy & Siemens Limited, Publicis Groupe, Autodesk, Wipro, Genpact, Tata Technologies, Lenovo, Cipla, Capgemini India, Wockhardt, Mphasis, LTI Mindtree, Amdocs Development Center India, EY, Salesforce, Deutsche Bank, Tata Power, Infosys Limited, JSW Steel Limited, Tata Steel and Pega. Now, the stage is set for the 'Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2024'. Once again, the awards will recognise talent leaders for their unwavering commitment to fostering a talent-first strategy within their organisations. They will acknowledge prominent talent leaders from various sectors, who constantly raise the bar with innovative ideas when it comes to people management. Nominations are open, and dynamic talent leaders, who are trailblazing in their organizations with innovative approaches to talent management, are invited to apply. By participating, these stalwarts will not only gain recognition but also inspire others in the industry to create new benchmarks in people management. In an era where human capital is the most valuable asset of any organization, the role of talent leaders becomes critical. The 'Top 30 Talent Leaders of 2024' provides a platform that celebrates and recognizes visionary leaders who are shaping the future of talent management. To Participate: visit http://www.top30talentleaders.co.in/ and submit your registration.