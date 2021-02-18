The rare treasures of Indian Medicine

Athrav Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd is unit of Pran Sanjeevan Aushadhalaya, which was established in 1910 by Ayurveda Acharya Pt Murari Lal Ji of Haveli Kharagpur, Munger, Bihar. Decorated as the Rajvaidya by Maharajas of various riasats of that time—Pt Murari Lal Ji was respected and honoured for his devotion and selfless service to the common man and people of the royal family. Its sole purpose was to treat the poor and needy patients. He had a deep faith in the power of Ayurveda and believed that Jaivic, Herbal, and Ayurvedic treatments are not only long-lasting but also cure the root cause of the diseases, besides being extremely effective, safe, and economical. A good quality, traditional ayurvedic product has these simple features, which set it apart from the other products:
• Made of natural ingredients sans any chemical additives.
• Manufactured solely on the basis of herbs.
Athrav products are available on various online portals like Amazon, Flipkart, e-bay, Ecwid, etc. for easy access of consumers along with franchise opportunities available for prospective sellers.
The Products
The most loved products of Athrav Pharma are ‘Dee Veda Kit’, which is meant for curing Diabetes and ‘Ayush Kwath - Kadha’, which is used as a preventive solution to COVID 19. The products are preferred and loved for their zero side-effects quality and are also 100 per cent organic. The team ensures 100 per cent product satisfaction guarantee. The ingredients are completely natural and absolutely safe.
About Team Athrav
Mr Parveen Saraswat, Chairman and Managing Director, Athrav Pharmaceuticals
Pvt Ltd is a visionary thinker
with a global perspective and
entrepreneurial drive. He
is a proven catalyst in the
development of the company and
a strategic futurist who makes
the impossible come true. He is
a dynamic professional with a
commendable experience of 15
years in areas such as Profit Centre
Management, Strategy Planning,
and start-up operations.
Mr Sanjay Chaudhary,
Director, Athrav Pharmaceuticals
Pvt Ltd is a young, enthusiastic,
and dynamic sales and marketing
professional with an efficacious
track record of over a decade in
the real estate sector. Athrav Pharmaceutical
Pvt Ltd—an experienced
Ayurvedic research
company established by
Parveen Saraswat and
Sanjay Chaudhary taking
inspiration from Pt Murari
Lal Ji to pass the benefits of
Herbal, Jaivic and Ayurvedic
medicines to the masses;
Website: www.athravpharma.in
