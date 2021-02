The rare treasures of Indian Medicine

Athrav Pharmaceutical Pvt Ltd is unit of Pran Sanjeevan Aushadhalaya, which was established in 1910 by Ayurveda Acharya Pt Murari Lal Ji of Haveli Kharagpur, Munger, Bihar. Decorated as the Rajvaidya by Maharajas of various riasats of that time—Pt Murari Lal Ji was respected and honoured for his devotion and selfless service to the common man and people of the royal family. Its sole purpose was to treat the poor and needy patients. He had a deep faith in the power of Ayurveda and believed that Jaivic, Herbal, and Ayurvedic treatments are not only long-lasting but also cure the root cause of the diseases, besides being extremely effective, safe, and economical. A good quality, traditional ayurvedic product has these simple features, which set it apart from the other products: • Made of natural ingredients sans any chemical additives. • Manufactured solely on the basis of herbs. Athrav products are available on various online portals like Amazon, Flipkart, e-bay, Ecwid, etc. for easy access of consumers along with franchise opportunities available for prospective sellers.The most loved products of Athrav Pharma are ‘Dee Veda Kit’, which is meant for curing Diabetes and ‘Ayush Kwath - Kadha’, which is used as a preventive solution to COVID 19. The products are preferred and loved for their zero side-effects quality and are also 100 per cent organic. The team ensures 100 per cent product satisfaction guarantee. The ingredients are completely natural and absolutely safe.Mr Parveen Saraswat, Chairman and Managing Director, Athrav PharmaceuticalsPvt Ltd is a visionary thinkerwith a global perspective andentrepreneurial drive. Heis a proven catalyst in thedevelopment of the company anda strategic futurist who makesthe impossible come true. He isa dynamic professional with acommendable experience of 15years in areas such as Profit CentreManagement, Strategy Planning,and start-up operations.Mr Sanjay Chaudhary,Director, Athrav PharmaceuticalsPvt Ltd is a young, enthusiastic,and dynamic sales and marketingprofessional with an efficacioustrack record of over a decade inthe real estate sector. Athrav PharmaceuticalPvt Ltd—an experiencedAyurvedic researchcompany established byParveen Saraswat andSanjay Chaudhary takinginspiration from Pt MurariLal Ji to pass the benefits ofHerbal, Jaivic and Ayurvedicmedicines to the masses;Website: www.athravpharma.in