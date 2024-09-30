The Wellness Co. Receives strategic investment from EaseMyTrip – A major milestone for the celeb-favorite integrative wellness clinics!





The Wellness Co., recognized as India’s first and foremost integrative luxury wellness centers, has obtained a substantial investment from EasyMyTrip – one of the country’s foremost online travel aggregators. The investment is reportedly worth over $7 Million for a minor equity stake in Rollins International Pvt. Ltd. - the parent company of The Wellness Co. This strategic partnership marks a pivotal moment for The Wellness Co., as the brand looks to grow its footprint within India’s major metro cities; expand internationally in Southeast Asia, the Middle East, and to Europe; and further enhance its therapeutic offerings. This investment will allow The Wellness Co. to introduce its wide range of transformative wellness experiences to an ever-increasing number of individuals making health & fitness their top priority. With its flagship wellness centers already present in Gurugram, New Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru – The Wellness Co. is all set to bring its unique blend of technology driven, holistic, and results oriented wellness therapies and services to Chennai, Ahmedabad, Ludhiana, Kolkata, Indore, and beyond.Stepping into The Wellness Co., you’re greeted by one of their integrative wellness specialists, who is with you every step of the way as you get ready to discover a healthier, stronger, and more vibrant version of yourself. Embracing a tailored approach that nourishes the mind, body, and spirit, The Wellness Co. offers a one-of-a-kind menu of cutting-edge therapies that are designed to meet specific health, fitness, and aesthetic goals. World renowned modalities like Whole Body Cryotherapy, IV Drip Therapy, Red Light Therapy, EMS Training, and many others, once reserved only for elite athletes and celebrities, form the backbone of their transformative health protocols – guaranteed to help you lose weight, look younger, build healthy habits, and feel truly energized. This isn't just any other wellness center – it's a carefully curated space where science and personalized care converge for the very best quality of life outcomes & results. Forget the latest fads, quick fixes, and invasive treatments promising the impossible – at The Wellness Co., you'll find CEOs, athletes, celebrities, students, and working professionals seeking to maximize & elevate their well-being. And with the support of EaseMyTrip, The Wellness Co. is poised to spearhead this growing movement towards science & data driven preventative healthcare by providing a wide range of USFDA/CE/KFDA/ISO approved wellness therapies, diagnostic testing solutions, and wellness protocols that are designed to suit the diverse needs of Indian and international clientele alike. Rishabh Jain, Co-Founder of The Wellness Co., stated – “This marks a bold new chapter for The Wellness Co. With this significant infusion of capital, we're set accelerate our growth trajectory and introduce our one-of-a-kind suite of wellness services & products to even more people all across India - and beyond. My brother and I founded The Wellness Co. three years ago with a shared vision of making truly transformative health, fitness, and lifestyle improvements possible for people of all ages and backgrounds. And with EaseMyTrip joining us on this incredible journey, we believe that we are well positioned to bring our technologically advanced & results-oriented wellness solutions to a global audience.”The Wellness Co. is also set to further expand its vast portfolio of internationally recognized, celebrity favorite, and expert led services. Brought to India for the very first time by The Wellness Co. (in collaboration with its global partners), therapies like Far Infrared Sauna Therapy, PEMF Therapy, Hyperbaric Oxygen Therapy (HBOT), etc. have been scientifically proven to greatly enhance one’s physical & mental well-being. As such, these modalities are incredibly popular amongst Hollywood & Bollywood celebrities, professional athletes, successful entrepreneurs, and others striving for peak health, performance, and longevity. Rohan Jain, Co-Founder of The Wellness Co., expressed his enthusiasm for the future, stating – “At The Wellness Co., our goal has always been to empower everyone to pursue healthier lifestyles through scientifically-proven integrative wellness solutions – and to ensure that you can ‘be the best version of yourself’ every single day. We are thrilled to have EaseMyTrip come onboard with us, as we look to connect with an even broader audience - both domestically and internationally, and to fully capitalize on the growing trends towards preventative healthcare & holistic wellness – while also being able to better serve all our existing clients.” The Wellness Co. operates as one of the primary business divisions of Rollins International Pvt. Ltd., which is a subsidiary of the Singapore-based RHA Holdings Pte. Ltd. Rollins International’s group of brands also includes PureFoods & Ubody (alongside The Wellness Co.); and its diversified offerings pertain to cutting-edge wellness & healthcare services, allergen-free foods, drinks, and supplements, and world-renowned wellness technologies & devices. Leveraging the expertise & resources brought about by this new strategic partnership between EaseMyTrip and Rollins International, The Wellness Co. is well-positioned for substantial growth in the global health & wellness sectors. Leading the way in its growth & expansion initiatives, The Wellness Co. has just launched India’s first ever personalized wellness protocols – bringing together expert medical guidance, advanced diagnostics, best-in-class therapeutic interventions, and highly effective workout programs to help individuals reach their personal health & fitness objectives. These groundbreaking programs are intended to revolutionize the way we all evaluate and approach our own health, well-being, etc. and are sure to appeal to a wide spectrum of people looking to thrive in every avenue of their personal & professional lives.