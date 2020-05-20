Top tips to achieve your dreams: how Vance Fundora gets it done

He has helped dozens of brands, businesses and individuals through tailored digital marketing. The Founder and CEO of The Fundora Group, he set up his marketing agency Fundora Enterprises back in his college days and has used his skills to help his customers gain brand authority and exposure. His agency leverages targeting and marketing on social media to target specific consumers through advertisements, influencer marketing and SEO, aiding to increase visibility and customer discovery.
The entrepreneur born in Fort Worth, Texas, has achieved it all already and is looking to gain more. He is currently not just the CEO of a six-figure revenue company, but is also a real estate investor, social media powerhouse and has a podcast of his own called 'Real Talk with Vance Fundora'. Through his various channels, Vance keeps sharing his life journey and tips to success to help budding entrepreneurs and individuals to achieve their goals.
In this article, he shares his top tips to achieve the success that is perfect for anyone who is passionate and has a strong desire to make it big!
Risking it all
Vance always had a passion for creation. The definition of entrepreneur is a person who organizes and operates a business or businesses, taking on greater than normal financial risks in order to do so.
To create the life Vance saw for himself it required him to literally take greater than normal risk, in absolute, in every aspect of his life and he’s been doing it since his childhood days. Having done jobs since the age of 9 like fixing computers, mowing lawns and helping operate a food truck, he realized that despite all the hard work, his earnings were dismal. In high-school he bought and sold sneakers really honing his marketing and sales skills. By 2016, his second semester in college, he founded his digital marketing agency and went on to graduate with a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Administration in Marketing from Texas Tech University. Vance has always been an entrepreneur at heart.
“I don’t advise following ‘passions’ most people’s passions will never fulfill them financially and whether we as a society admit it publicly or not most people have financial goals in life.”- Vance explains.
He also shares that money isn’t everything and doesn’t equate to happiness yet many of our goals and passions do have financial ties. Subconsciously we all know that but admitting it to ourselves is a bigger conversation.
Push through anxiety and stress
The path of entrepreneurship is full of ups and downs, and Vance has faced a lot of challenges himself, from detractors to those who outrightly rejected his choices. But in these testing times, it is essential to keep the belief and push through anxiety. As Vance explains it, "Stress is completely natural, and everyone deals with it, even other species, at every level in life. I mentally don't fight it, I accept it, and I adjust my course from the source of stress and continue."
Additionally, when choosing to pursue your dreams, it takes a lot of sacrifices and tough decisions. In these times too, Vance explains how one should stay positive and be ready to give your 100%. His favourite quote is one of Tony Robbins which says, "If you want to take the island, burn your boats, and you will take the island, people who are willing to die to succeed tend to succeed. Most of us give ourselves outs; that's why we don't have what we want."
Be on the path of continuous learning
Vance's rags to riches story are genuinely motivating, but he also attributes his ability to adapt to life's every challenge that has helped him make it big. To keep on achieving success, one needs to stay motivated and always be open to learning. Life has many valuable lessons to teach, and only those who keep learning to succeed. As Vance puts it, "It's been constant adaptation, regular collaborations, and continuous investing in myself, in my business and my future with pure focus and 100% conviction that the life of my dreams is attainable."
Disclaimer: The views, suggestions and opinions expressed here are the sole responsibility of the experts. No Forbes India journalist was involved in the writing and production of this article.