Touching Lives Herbally

A complete family man—Vivek Singla has a loving & supportive wife and two beautiful souls as his children. Born and brought up in Chandigarh, Vivek completed his Engineering degree from a university in Delhi. The foundation of Zoic Pharmaceuticals was laid by Vivek with an objective of providing world-class affordable healthcare products in the times when the market is being ruled by multinational companies. Vivek’s idea is not limited to just giving access to affordable healthcare products but also involves improving everything from scratch like procurement, packaging, and supply chain management. For him it is very important for a country like India, which has the second largest population in the world and is the birth place of Ayurveda to have the right healthcare products and his initiative is one step closer to his idea of making it possible. Vivek believes in being better than his own self every time and also motivates his teammates to give their best.Zoic’s mission is to provide standardised and researched herbal healthcare products. With a sturdy QMS system which implements the Total Quality Management in their entire group concerns, the unit is accredited with ISO 9001:2008 certification and has been awarded W.H.O-G.M.P Certificate. Zoic Pharmaceuticals relentlessly emphasises on quality, hygiene, traditional values, and latest technologies along with continuous up-gradation of the unit and upholding high ethical standards. The measures so taken have ensured them a pre-eminent position in the ayurvedic medicine market with their unit manufacturing over 400 special Ayurvedic medicines at present. The brand is synonymous with Ayurveda and has earned its reputation by being a leading brand for over 30 years now. A Zoic product offers its customers an assurance of the best-in-class quality and makes the brand stand out as a dependable name that denotes trust coupled with quality. In Vivek’s own words, “We at Zoic Pharmaceuticals are determined to take Ayurvedic Medicines to the realms of scientific research, development, and production.” The healthcare products at Zoic are a judicious mix of proprietary and shastric (classical or generic) medicine. Zoic’s proprietary medicines have been developed after careful study and trials to fulfil some of the gaps that shastric products do not address. Zoic endeavours to manufacture shastric products in the true Ayurvedic tradition with a classical approach that has been handed down the ages. The book of reference is followed with reverence and the methods employed are purely traditional. Zoic products cater to almost all ailments in all age groups. With an impeccable record of a healthy employee-management relationship, the company vouches for strengthening the team with the help of a layered management system that empowers every employee to deliver the best.