Revolutionising automobile dealership experiences

Born in the sacred city of Allahabad, at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga,Yamuna and Saraswati, Vinkesh attributes his personal and professional growth to his hometown. “There is a sense of candor and humility that a small town instils in you and these qualities have helped me in my professional and personal life.” A post-graduate in Commerce and Law, Vinkesh joined the business at an early age of 18, which helped him understand its underpinnings. He feels fortunate to have married his soulmate and source of strength, Mrs. Pooja Gulati. Vinkesh’s grandfather Late Shri Shiv Ram Das Gulati, who left Pakistannduring the Partition and settled in Allahabad, lived by a set of rules which became the guiding principles of his life. Talking about the inspiring role of his grandfather, Vinkesh says, “His focus on efficiently managing business in a financially astute way and giving back to the community has helped me become the person I am today.” Vinkesh grew up listening to discussions around managing and expanding the joint family business and his inclination towards cars and bikes motivated him to venture into automobile dealerships with Mahindra, Yamaha, and Bajaj. “The Entrepreneur in me always pushed me to explore new ventures and the complexity and uncertainty involved never deterred me. In my career spanning over 32 years, I have expanded the dealership business to eleven showrooms across 4 cities,” said Vinkesh. He believes that honesty and integrity are extremely important principles that one must follow in life. He always strives to keep his employees motivated and in high spirits through his emphasis on collaboration and team-work.With Mahindra and Bajaj dealerships in Allahabad and Faridabad, the company has over 500 employees. Over the past 32 years, United Automobiles has emerged as a pioneer, winning a multitude of awards for dealer satisfaction and sales as well as gaining recognition for its excellent service and quality. Vinkesh has closely witnessed the rapidly changing auto industry and he believes it is imperative for him to be aware of the ground realities to be successful. Interacting with customers and understanding their needs is an indispensable part of his day and helps him develop long-lasting interpersonal relationships with them. According to Vinkesh, an entrepreneur is never out of opportunities, but they should be able to adapt to the changing dynamics to meet the evolving demands of the industry. Shedding light on the future of the automobile industry in India, he says “India is a future superpower and with such a young population, there is no dearth of opportunity. India has the potential to soon become the third-largest automobile market in the world.”