Trace metaverse brings uniqueness among its audience: Interview with Trace.Top team

Trace.Top is a Geo-Location based metaverse project, which utilizes Augmented Reality technology and is accessible via smartphones. It is a virtual copy of the world’s map, where your avatar moves accordingly to your geolocation. It is on a mission to impress people by using good habits, exploring their surroundings, and having more communication in real life.



