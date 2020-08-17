Vamsi Gaddam, the changemaker aiding sustainability

Radical Invention

As the world is grappling with several issues from ozone layer depletion to pollution control, it is only through sustainable methods that the human race could survive to see the future. Spearheading a similar thought and action plan, Mr Vamsi Gaddam brings a green revolution with his company based out of Hyderabad, Visaka Industries.Mr Vamsi is also the innovator behind ATUM, an integrated solar roof that uniquely targets both roofing and renewables together. The first of its kind in the world, ATUM addresses the issues that non-renewable energy sources cause— the largest of them being coal-based power production— by providing solutions for sectors such as affordable housing, net-zero industries and commercial establishments. The decade-old company, today, is among the very few companies that can quantify and substantiate their contributions to the sustainability movement. ATUM's pilot project with eminent engineer Sonam Wangchuk to set up homes with solar roofs in Ladakh last year was highly appreciated for its functional brilliance. The integrated solar roofs not only generate power but are also designed to withstand heavy snowfall, making them a perfect choice for all terrains and weathers. ATUM can bear loads of up to 450 kg/sqft and can regulate temperature with higher efficiency. Visaka Industries has provided four ATUM panels that can generate 1.3 KW of electricity for this project.The perceptive entrepreneur has brought a significant wave of change in this 150 million USD corporate. Through his strategic efforts, Mr Vamsi has brought the company to the forefront as India's leading provider of sustainable building materials. Talking about his plans, Mr Vamsi says, "The kind of work we do today will positively impact future generations. Our company is working towards making the planet sustainable, products that can slow down climate change for the ease of the next generation." Understanding his social responsibility, Mr Vamsi is rightly promoting the use of green innovations that act as carbon offsets for the masses. His YouTube channel, Vamcast, has connected many like-minded entrepreneurs of the country who are on a mission to protect the planet.In the past decade, under his leadership, the company has seamlessly integrated modern technology with green building products. One of them is Vnext, an eco-friendly substitute to conventional materials like plywood, gypsum boards and traditional brick wall construction. This innovation puts a damper on the use of wood-based alternatives in construction and has saved over 5,00,000 trees from deforestation, offsetting 90,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions from the environment. Visaka Industries is also a leading name in manufacturing sustainable yarn from PET bottles, impacting nearly 100 million PET bottles from piling up in dump yards and oceans. In the year 2019, the United Nations Habitat Assembly, Kenya displayed Visaka's model of a sustainable house made of Vnext and ATUM to combat power shortages and urban housing crises across the globe. Among its series of achievements, ATUM and Vnext have catered to the industrial and medical sectors during the ongoing pandemic by building faster, pre-engineered, self-sustainable healthcare units and industrial-scale establishments for hospitals and pharmaceutical companies across India. The installations for the COVID care units alone amounted to 313 MT in 1.9 lakh sq.ft, saving 762 trees in the efforts.