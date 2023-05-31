Vision for 1,000 billion-dollar startups by 2030: Shaan Kaye's game-changing unicorn startup program in the US and India
Empowering visionary entrepreneurs: Master the art of raising venture capital, designing award-winning business plans, and create impressive pitch decks
Published: May 31, 2023 10:33:05 AM IST
Updated: May 31, 2023 11:16:18 AM IST
Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 25: Empowering Visionary Entrepreneurs: Realize Your Entrepreneurial Dreams with the Billion Dollar Unicorn Startup Program to Capitalize on the Upcoming Global Startup Boom in 2023-2024. “Master The Art of Raising Venture Capital, Designing Winning Business Plans, and Create Impressive Pitch Decks.” Shaan Kaye, an accomplished entrepreneur and investor with a Doctorate in Entrepreneurship, an MBA in Digital Marketing, and over 25 years of experience in building billion-dollar startups, has devoted his professional life to promoting creativity and empowering business owners. He has established numerous companies from inception to initial public offering, secured over $100 million in venture capital and private equity investments, and provided initial seed funding for more than 150 startups across three continents. Building on his extensive experience, Shaan Kaye has launched the Billion Dollar Unicorn Startup Program to help ambitious individuals transform into visionary entrepreneurs in the US and India. The program aims to address the recent 80% failure rate among unicorns and equip entrepreneurs with skills to manage crises, failures, and rapid growth. India is projected to become the 3rd largest economy in the world by 2030, with various sectors fueling this growth. The e-commerce market is anticipated to reach USD 27,147.2 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030. The digital transformation and marketing industry is expected to reach USD 1,009.8 billion by 2025, while the global digital marketing market is projected to reach USD 389.29 billion by 2026. Emerging technologies, such as AI, blockchain, and IoT, are also poised for significant growth, with the global AI market size projected to reach USD 309.6 billion by 2026. The edtech industry is expected to grow substantially due to the COVID-19 pandemic's impact on remote learning and work, with the global edtech market projected to reach USD 404.27 billion by 2025. However, it is essential to note that these growth projections are subject to change, depending on various factors such as technological advancements, regulatory changes, and global economic conditions. Given this backdrop, the Billion Dollar Unicorn Startup Program's main objectives are twofold:
Address the issue of failed Unicorn startups in India by teaching entrepreneurs to balance growth while managing cost, quality, and time, understanding that what works in the US might not work in India.
Equip entrepreneurs with the skills to handle crises, failures, and rapid growth, focusing on developing abilities to manage highly scalable growth while keeping costs low.
Launch your goals with Shaan Kaye The program incorporates a unique structure, combining coaching, consulting, and collaboration. It encompasses Accelerated Boot Camps (ABC with SK), weekend workshops, and a comprehensive framework based on the "5Ms" – Methodology, Masterclass, Mastermind, Mentorship, and Membership. Participants can choose a program duration ranging from six months to a full year, depending on the level of support needed.
With Shaan Kaye's leadership and the Billion Dollar Unicorn Startup Program, the next generation of creators, innovators, and entrepreneurs will be well-equipped to meet the global demand for new startups and contribute to the anticipated growth of the US and Indian economies. The program seeks to empower visionaries, equipping them with the knowledge and tools they need to ride the next wave of economic growth and make a lasting impact on the global startup landscape. The program is offered in San Francisco, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, Dubai, Chennai and Bengaluru.
