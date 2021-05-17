The second wave, as seen by a 22-year-old intern doctor on long hours of Covid-19 duty

For Dr. Alisha Akhani, a 22-year-old intern, handling the second wave of the pandemic has been a completely new experience





Dr Akhani is one of the 35 interns out of a batch of 135 who was assigned Covid-19 duty. Four days before joining, these interns were given training on donning and doffing of PPE kits, various oxygen delivery devices, the workings of the ICUs, how to take Covid-19 samples and so on. “Frankly speaking, I was scared. The first time I wore a PPE kit and went inside the ICU, I was afraid of even going near the patients. I always knew that we'll be called for Covid-19 duty, it was only a matter of time. My family, especially my grandparents, were worried about my safety. I have extremely supportive parents, which has made my internship ten times easier,” says Dr Akhani who has been on Covid-19 duty since April 24 and every day she deals with 40 patients in the ICU.





A temporary field hospital outside Shree Krishna Hospital in Gujarat's Anand district



The level of mental stress these junior, resident and intern doctors have to go through is almost unimaginable. Closely treating Covid-19 patients affects their mental health too. Dr Akhani tries to cope up by engaging herself in activities she really likes. “Over the years, I have developed some really strong coping mechanisms. One of the things that medical school teaches you is how to stay calm in a high pressure situation. Everybody needs an outlet. For me, it's sports. Be it basketball, badminton or just simply running. I try to take out at least an hour of my day for the same. Apart from that, me and my friends get together and have a rant session every day!” she says.





“Discussing our respective duties, the patients we saw, any funny incidents that happened, and some toxic elements we have to deal with. Knowing that we're all in the same boat helps us sleep a little better. Whenever I feel helpless, I resort to spreading correct Covid-19 related information on social media. Even if one person is benefited by my guidance, or one person is inspired to follow proper Covid-19 behaviour, I've succeeded as an intern doctor.”





A lot of days are tough and hard to deal with. The second wave has also left frontline warriors helpless with insufficient resources to fight the pandemic. “There's always 30 ambulances waiting outside to get a bed. We triage all the ambulances into red, yellow and green. Resident doctors, intern doctors and consultants are specifically assigned triage duties so patients who need urgent care can be admitted on a priority basis. Even after doing so, we've seen patients die in the ambulance itself. Nobody sees it coming. Due to the overwhelming cases, our administration has tried their level best to distribute manpower. Even then, we're short-staffed. All the doctors are overworked, managing with limited resources,” explains Dr Akhani.





The problem of long lines of ambulances every day is now under control by the opening of a temporary field hospital. “Now, the patients are out in open within our view, which makes it easier to manage them. Previously, because of them staying in ambulances, a lot patients used to worsen even after tending to them,” she adds.





Many times, incidents like failing to save a patient’s life takes a toll on Dr Akhani and she’s filled with remorse. “When I try to sleep, such incidents play on a loop. I think about the things we could've done differently. I wish we could've paid more attention to those patients, and wish we could've seen it coming,” she says. “We live through it all, just to do it all over again the next day.”





In the last 24 hours, India has reported over 3.11 lakh new cases, taking the overall tally to 2.46 crore. As many as 4,077 deaths were reported across the country, taking the toll to 2.7 lakh people. Active cases stand at 26.18 lakh.





“Now is the worst time to get infected,” says Dr Akhani. “Be responsible for your own safety. Vaccinate as soon as possible. Follow science. We can win this.”​





