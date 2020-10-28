Cloud 100: Forbes list of world's top private cloud companies

Image: Shutterstock



(This story appears in the 06 November, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

For the fifth straight year, Forbes, along with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, provides the definitive ranking of the world’s top private cloud companies. These businesses, vetted by 43 public cloud-company CEOs and execs, share a few key traits: Industry-leading sales and growth, a high valuation and a strong culture. See the top 25 below. For the full list, methodology, profiles and more, go toEdited by Alex Konrad • Reported by Elisabeth Brier, Kenrick Cai, David Jeans and Monica Melton