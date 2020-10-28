  1. Home
  2. Global Game
  3. Cross Border

Cloud 100: Forbes list of world's top private cloud companies

For the fifth straight year, Forbes, along with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, provides the definitive ranking of the world's top private cloud companies

By Forbes
Published: Oct 28, 2020 02:01:38 PM IST
Updated: Oct 28, 2020 02:16:54 PM IST

cloud 100Image: Shutterstock

For the fifth straight year, Forbes, along with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures, provides the definitive ranking of the world’s top private cloud companies. These businesses, vetted by 43 public cloud-company CEOs and execs, share a few key traits: Industry-leading sales and growth, a high valuation and a strong culture. See the top 25 below. For the full list, methodology, profiles and more, go to forbes.com/cloud100.

cloud 100
Edited by Alex Konrad • Reported by Elisabeth Brier, Kenrick Cai, David Jeans and Monica Melton

Click here to see Forbes India's comprehensive coverage on the Covid-19 situation and its impact on life, business and the economy​

(This story appears in the 06 November, 2020 issue of Forbes India. You can buy our tablet version from Magzter.com. To visit our Archives, click here.)

Show More
Post Your Comment
Required
Required, will not be published
All comments are moderated
The Anti-Facebook: Facebook co-founder's slow-burn startup finally has its moment